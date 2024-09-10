Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle's uncanny Princess Diana moment everyone missed
Subscribe
Meghan Markle's uncanny Princess Diana moment everyone missed
meghan dressed like diana facing eachother© Getty

Meghan Markle's major Princess Diana-inspired moment everyone missed

The Duchess of Sussex took style notes from Prince Harry's late mother

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
16 minutes ago
Share this:

The Duchess of Sussex has established herself as one of the most stylish of the royal set in recent years. But it seems that Meghan Markle, 43, has been taking style direction from the OG royal fashion icon - her husband's late mother Princess Diana.

On 7 September, the former Suits star was spotted speaking at a book event hosted by TV legend and close friend Oprah Winfrey at Godmothers bookstore in Summerland.

Meghan Markle giving a speech at Godmothers bookstore in Summerland© Instagram
Meghan Markle gave a speech at Godmothers bookstore in Summerland

Meghan took to the stage in a chic sleeveless tuxedo-style ensemble from Club Monaco. The garment featured a sharp collar, button-down front, wide legs, and a belted waistline.

View post on X

The look, which the ex-actress teamed with a casual updo, was uncannily similar to a certain look worn by the late Princess of Wales in 1992.

Diana wore a sleeveless Catherine Walker gown made from bottle green velvet which featured an identical neckline to Meghan's look with an identical figure-skimming cut. 

The late royal's dress with statement buttons featured in a 2016 exhibition at Kensington Palace. She first wore the piece during a photo shoot with Mario Testino to promote the sale of a range of her gowns at the Christie's auction in New York City. The money raised from which would benefit her charities.

The royal ladies' shared love of a sharp collar

Meghan is no stranger to a halterneck button-down style, pictured here in Colombia this summer© Eric Charbonneau
Meghan is no stranger to a halterneck button-down style

Despite the royals marrying into the royal family 37 years apart, the royal ladies have proved a sharp collar is a timeless look.

On day one of her Colombia visit in August, Meghan wore a navy button-down halter 'Orlinda' waistcoat and fitted capri trousers from Veronica Beard which we are sure Harry's mother would have appreciated. 

Lady Diana Spencer, wearing a green dress with a pie crust frill collar, during a visit to Broadlands in 198. The former wife of King Charles also wore a a pie crust collar.© Getty
Princess Diana often wore a pie-crust collar

From oversized Peter Pan styles to a modest pie crust collar, the late royal made collared pieces a staple in her wardrobe for public-facing outings.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Meghan Markle Fashion Transformation

Diana as Meghan's style inspo

Meghan in green walking with harry© Getty
Meghan wore a green look inspired by Harry's mother

It isn't the first time that Prince William's sister-in-law has taken sartorial notes from her late mother-in-law. 

Meghan's last outing as a working royal fell on 9 March 2020. She left her neutrals behind and took style cues from Diana in an emerald green Emilia Wickstead dress with a matching netted fascinator by William Chambers at the Commonwealth Day Service.

Diana in green on balcony with prince philip and prince charles© Getty
Spot Diana in green

King Charles' former wife wore a similar look complete with a fascinator on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for Trooping The Colour in 1982.

Meghan in sequins with harry© Getty
Meghan wore Diana-inspired sparkles

The royal style icons also share a penchant for navy sequins.

Diana and charles in 1986 in a theatre© Getty
Diana wore sequins in 1986 in the form of a dress by Catherine Walker

DISCOVER: Meghan Markle's humble home before royalty is worlds away from $14 million mansion with Prince Harry 

Meghan rocked hers to the Cirque du Soleil Premiere of TOTEM in 2019, and her mother-in-law paving the way in 1986 at a gala at the Vienna Burgh Theatre.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More