Meghan Markle's major Princess Diana-inspired moment everyone missed

The look, which the ex-actress teamed with a casual updo, was uncannily similar to a certain look worn by the late Princess of Wales in 1992.

Diana wore a sleeveless Catherine Walker gown made from bottle green velvet which featured an identical neckline to Meghan's look with an identical figure-skimming cut.

The late royal's dress with statement buttons featured in a 2016 exhibition at Kensington Palace. She first wore the piece during a photo shoot with Mario Testino to promote the sale of a range of her gowns at the Christie's auction in New York City. The money raised from which would benefit her charities.