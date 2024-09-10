Meghan Markle's major Princess Diana-inspired moment everyone missed

The Duchess of Sussex has established herself as one of the most stylish of the royal set in recent years. But it seems that Meghan Markle, 43, has been taking style direction from the OG royal fashion icon - her husband's late mother Princess Diana.
On 7 September, the former Suits star was spotted speaking at a book event hosted by TV legend and close friend Oprah Winfrey at Godmothers bookstore in Summerland.
Meghan took to the stage in a chic sleeveless tuxedo-style ensemble from Club Monaco. The garment featured a sharp collar, button-down front, wide legs, and a belted waistline.
The look, which the ex-actress teamed with a casual updo, was uncannily similar to a certain look worn by the late Princess of Wales in 1992.
Diana wore a sleeveless Catherine Walker gown made from bottle green velvet which featured an identical neckline to Meghan's look with an identical figure-skimming cut.
The late royal's dress with statement buttons featured in a 2016 exhibition at Kensington Palace. She first wore the piece during a photo shoot with Mario Testino to promote the sale of a range of her gowns at the Christie's auction in New York City. The money raised from which would benefit her charities.
The royal ladies' shared love of a sharp collar
Despite the royals marrying into the royal family 37 years apart, the royal ladies have proved a sharp collar is a timeless look.
On day one of her Colombia visit in August, Meghan wore a navy button-down halter 'Orlinda' waistcoat and fitted capri trousers from Veronica Beard which we are sure Harry's mother would have appreciated.
From oversized Peter Pan styles to a modest pie crust collar, the late royal made collared pieces a staple in her wardrobe for public-facing outings.
Diana as Meghan's style inspo
It isn't the first time that Prince William's sister-in-law has taken sartorial notes from her late mother-in-law.
Meghan's last outing as a working royal fell on 9 March 2020. She left her neutrals behind and took style cues from Diana in an emerald green Emilia Wickstead dress with a matching netted fascinator by William Chambers at the Commonwealth Day Service.
King Charles' former wife wore a similar look complete with a fascinator on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for Trooping The Colour in 1982.
The royal style icons also share a penchant for navy sequins.
Meghan rocked hers to the Cirque du Soleil Premiere of TOTEM in 2019, and her mother-in-law paving the way in 1986 at a gala at the Vienna Burgh Theatre.
