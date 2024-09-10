Meghan Markle and Prince Harry coordinate in cream for intimate gathering with Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined some of their closest friends for an intimate gathering at a new bookstore in Summerland, Santa Barbara on Friday night.

While Meghan took to the mic for the panel discussion alongside Oprah Winfrey on Saturday, new photographs shared by bestselling author and royal style expert, Elizabeth Holmes, show she was joined by Prince Harry for the family and friends party at Godmothers last Friday.

The couple coordinated in cream for the occasion, with the Duchess donning a pair of wide-legged Ralph Lauren trousers and a matching tank top, while the Duke looked smart in a linen shirt, chinos and tan suede loafers.

While Meghan wore her hair up in an elegant ponytail and a chic black tuxedo-style jumpsuit from Club Monaco for Saturday's literary event, she opted for loose waves and kohl-lined smoky eye makeup for the reception on Friday.

She finished her ensemble with her diamond tennis necklace from Logan Hollowell and delicate gold bracelets.

As well as fellow Montecito resident Oprah, the Sussexes were also joined by comedian Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi.

Godmothers, co-founded by literary agent Victoria Jackson and cosmetics mogul Jennifer Rudolph Walsh, is a dreamy new bookstore and social space that has found a home in a white barn near a beach café in the picturesque ocean enclave of Summerland, a short drive from Harry and Meghan's Montecito abode.

Town & Country reports that Harry himself came up with the idea for the name as he called Oprah, Victoria and Jennifer his "fairy godmothers" at his own Beverly Hills book party for his memoir, Spare.

Meghan Markle gave a speech at Godmothers bookstore in Summerland

Harry's autobiography and Meghan's children's book, The Bench, are included among the store's "Our Local Authors" display, as well as titles from Oprah and Ellen.

The Sussexes' joint outing came just a week before Harry's 40th birthday on Sunday 15 September.

In birthday plans exclusively revealed to HELLO!, the Duke will mark his milestone with a party for family and friends at his and Meghan's California home, along with their children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three.

Harry will also enjoy a weekend getaway in the mountains, with some of his closest friends.