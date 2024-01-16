Meghan Markle shares new video from inside her Montecito home - and it's adorable

Meghan Markle has shared a rare home video with TV host and neighbour Ellen DeGeneres after the Duchess adopted Ellen's pet chicken, Sinkie.

The clip was shared by Ellen on her personal Instagram account alongside the caption: "Update: Sinkie is fitting right in at her new home." Whilst Meghan didn't make an appearance in front of the lens, she did make her presence known right at the end of the video update with a sweet "Hi". See the moment in the video below...

WATCH: Meghan Markle shares rare glimpse inside Montecito garden

Animal lovers Prince Harry and Meghan warmly welcomed Ellen's chicken into their thriving coop after Sinkie struggled to bond with Ellen and her wife Portia's other rescue chickens.

© Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in a stunning home in Montecito

On Instagram, Ellen explained that she'd been forced to re-home her beloved chicken who had only just recovered from a broken fibula bone. Sharing the news with her fans, the 65-year-old wrote: "Sinkie's leg is fixed but our chickens were still picking on her so she had to be rehomed."

She continued: "Luckily our friends Harry and Meghan's coop had room for one more. Not sure yet what her royal title will be."

The comedian's fans went wild in the comments section, with one writing: "Gotta love Harry and Meghan. I'm sure Archie and Lili will take excellent care of little Sinkie," while another penned: 'So happy she is safe and yes, being treated like royalty."

A third remarked: "Sinkie, is lucky. Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will spoil her" and a fourth chimed in: "How beautiful! I'm sure she'll be very happy at Archie's Chicken Inn."

© Getty Images The couple are animal lovers

Ever since they relocated to California in early July 2020, Meghan, Harry and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have welcomed a menagerie of animals into their sprawling home. Indeed, during a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, the couple shared a sneak peek of their charming chicken coop bearing the moniker 'Archie's Chic Inn, Established 2021'.

Beyond this, the family-of-four are also besotted with their growing pack of dogs. Meghan and Harry have adopted several pet pooches in recent years, with Harry, 39, joking that he now has "five children".

© Getty Images Meghan used to be a patron of animal welfare charity, Mayhew

During a video call organised by WellChild Awards, the duke quipped: "I tell you what, we all need a dog that keeps us calm. I've got three in this house now. So, we basically have five children."

It's thought that the couple currently own an eight-year-old rescue Beagle called Mamma Mia, another Beagle called Guy and a black Labrador named Pula.