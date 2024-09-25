Sarah Ferguson turns heads in daring skirt for special outing close to her heart

Sarah Ferguson looked sensational on Wednesday when she headed out in New York.

The Duchess of York, 64, opted for a fabulous black pleated skirt and vibrant blue jacket which she paired with a multicoloured 70s-inspired blouse, black tights and boots.

Captioning the post, she penned: "I have the pleasure of being in New York for this year’s Climate Week and want to bring you behind the scenes! It was so inspiring to meet so many motivated young people who are looking to make the future a much more positive place to be. Can’t wait for day 2! #climateweeknyc #climateweek."

In true Sarah fashion, her vibrant flame-hued tresses looked immaculate, styled voluminously into a bouncy blowdry. The Duchess added a chic beaded headband to complete her preppy look.

As for accessories, Sarah carried a gorgeous floral bag, perfectly in keeping with her vibrant ensemble.

In the candid video, Sarah was being her bubbly self and enjoyed a hotdog on the streets of NYC before showing the behind-the-scenes action.

Climate change is something incredibly close to Sarah's heart, particularly as a grandmother, she told the Telegraph last year: "Now, as I embark on a new phase of life as a grandmother to August, Sienna and Wolfie, my love for nature is translating into a sense of urgency about climate change and the environment.

"I feel strongly that my generation has a responsibility to hand a sustainable planet on to our grandchildren."

The exciting outing came just days after her granddaughter Sienna's third birthday last week.

Sienna and her cousin August on a family trip to the zoo

Whilst Sienna is exceptionally close to her grandmother, Sarah, nor any of her royal family members acknowledged the infant's big day on social media.

Unlike her sister Princess Eugenie, mum-of-one Princess Beatrice keeps a low profile on social media and has opted to protect her daughter's identity.

The decision to keep things understated on Sienna's big day could be a reflection on how Beatrice and her beau, Edoardo Mapelli-Mozzi are balancing royal life with private traditions.

Last year, Edoardo did share a sweet snap of his little girl to mark her second birthday.

The special photo showed Sienna looking adorable wearing a long-sleeved pink and red floral dress. She also wore a wide-brimmed straw party hat.