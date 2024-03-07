Sarah Ferguson emerges in surprise movie role

Sarah Ferguson looked sensational when she was captured in the Hallmark movie, An American in Austen, which was released in February this year.

In the film, the Duchess of York, 64, took on the role of 'The Duchess' in the Netherfield Ball scene from the Pride and Prejudice adaptation. In the clip, which you can watch below, Sarah is dressed to the nines in a glamorous charcoal grey, long-sleeved gown.

Sarah Ferguson makes Hallmark debut in period film

The film follows an American librarian, Harriet, who thinks that no real man compares to Mr. Darcy. After he surprises her with a proposal she runs away. After falling asleep on the car journey home she wakes up inside the Jane Austen classic.

Sarah's on-screen appearance came just weeks after news of her cancer diagnosis was revealed in January.

Talking about her diagnosis, Sarah shared at the time: "I have been taking some time to myself as I have been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, my second cancer diagnosis within a year after I was diagnosed with breast cancer this summer and underwent a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery.

"It was thanks to the great vigilance of my dermatologist that the melanoma was detected when it was.

"Naturally another cancer diagnosis has been a shock but I’m in good spirits and grateful for the many messages of love and support."

Despite the news, Sarah has been making a number of meaningful public appearances to raise awareness for the disease.

Sarah isn't the only member of the York household to appear in a period film. In 2009, her daughter Princess Beatrice was an extra in the Hollywood film, The Young Victoria.

At the time, Beatrice - who is the real Queen Victoria's great-great-great-great-granddaughter - couldn't have looked more like her great-great-great-great-grandmother in her costume.

As well as her Hallmark debut, Sarah has been spotted in several cameo roles. In 1998, she appeared in the hit US sitcom Friends when the cast filmed in the UK.

The following year, Sarah appeared in a special comic relief episode of The Vicar of Dibley alongside Dawn French.