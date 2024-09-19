Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Why Princess Beatrice and royal family didn't acknowledge Sienna Mapelli Mozzi's 3rd birthday publicly
Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna Mapelli Mozzi

Why Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna didn't receive tributes on 3rd birthday from family members

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is also a father to Christopher 'Wolfie' Woolf

Sharnaz Shahid
Deputy Online Editor
2 minutes ago
When Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna Mapelli Mozzi celebrated her 3rd birthday on Wednesday, many fans noticed some of her loved ones stayed unusually quiet online, with no birthday tributes on social media. 

Although we have come to expect these sweet shout-outs from some members of the royal family, the silence sparked some curiosity. But don't worry - there's likely a simple reason for it. 

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend day 3 'St Patrick's Thursday' of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse on March 14, 2024 in Cheltenham, England© Max Mumby/Indigo
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's daughter turned three this week

Unlike her sister Princess Eugenie, mum-of-one Princess Beatrice keeps a low profile on social media and has opted to protect her daughter's identity. 

While 36-year-old Beatrice isn't active on her X account, her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shares the occasional tribute on Instagram but has opted against sharing something on their daughter Sienna.

august brooksbank and sienna mapelli mozzi london zoo© Instagram
August and Sienna looked adorable on their family trip to the zoo in 2023

The decision to keep things low-key might reflect their desire to celebrate this special day in private, away from the public eye, showing how they're balancing royal traditions with a more personal touch.

Last year, Edoardo did, however, share a rare snapshot of his little girl on her second birthday. The property developer - who is also a father to his son Wolfie from a previous relationship - posted the sweet snap on Instagram, writing: "Happy Birthday Baby Girl. You bring us so much love and joy every day." 

The image showed little Sienna, with her back to the camera, wearing a long-sleeved pink and red floral dress with a wide-brimmed straw party hat. Beatrice and Edoardo have not shared any official images of Sienna since her birth in 2021, preferring to keep their daughter off their social media accounts. 

In 2023, Princess Eugenie shared a sweet photo of her eldest son August with Sienna as the cousins enjoyed a play date at London Zoo. Sienna has also not joined her parents for any formal public events. The little girl is currently tenth in line to the British throne, but is not likely to become a full-time working royal in the future. 

Like many of her royal cousins, Sienna does not hold a royal title. However, thanks to her father's noble Italian heritage, she carries the titles of Nobile Donna and Contessa - the Italian equivalent of a countess. 

These titles reflect her connection to her father's aristocratic lineage. Although such titles are no longer officially recognised in Italy, they can still be used as a sign of respect and tradition. One day, Edoardo will inherit his family's ancestral home, the 18th-century Villa Mapelli Mozzi, located in northern Italy.

