How Princess Kate surprised James Middleton ahead of his wedding to Alizée

James Middleton has opened up about the time his sister, the Princess of Wales, surprised him and his wife Alizée ahead of their wedding in 2021.

The entrepreneur spoke about the heartwarming incident in his debut book, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life.

© Instagram James's memoir was released on 26 September

James and French financial analyst Alizée tied the knot on 11 September in Bormes-les-Mimosas, surrounded by family and friends. The occasion was very much a family affair with the Middleton's turning out in full force, in addition to James and Alizée's beloved pet pooches, Ella and Mabel, who took on the role of flower girls.

Also in attendance were the Prince and Princess of Wales who were joined by their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. James was nonetheless left surprised when the Wales family turned up earlier than expected, having initially planned to arrive on the day of their wedding.

© Getty Images William and Kate attended James's wedding with their three children in tow

Sharing a glimpse inside Kate's surprise arrival, James, 37, wrote: "To our huge surprise and delight, however, they [the Prince and Princess of Wales] arrive on Friday evening, earlier than planned, to join in the pre-wedding meal."

He continued: "We want them to be able to relax without fear of intrusion, and it is challenging because the restaurant where we eat is quite exposed. But – thanks in part to our low-key, last-minute plans – no paparazzi find us."

The couple enjoyed a ceremony at the town hall, followed by a stunning beachside reception held at Café Léoube. "We couldn't be happier," James told HELLO!

© Getty Images The couple wed in France in 2021

"It was wonderful to finally celebrate with family and friends despite the challenges of a global pandemic, but we were relaxed and knew the day would eventually come."

James's debut book focuses on his therapy dog, Ella, who he credits with saving his life while he was struggling with his mental health. His memoir, which was released on 26 September, also covers his early life with his parents Carole and Michael, as well as his two sisters, Pippa and Kate.

© Instagram James shared a precious bond with his dog Ella

The synopsis reads: "Meet Ella traces the extraordinary bond between James and his beloved first pup, Ella. From their enchanting introduction when James was just twenty, to attending royal weddings and being guests at Highgrove and Sandringham, their journey is marked by love, loyalty, and unexpected twists of fate.

"Ella, the well-mannered and kind-natured companion, accompanied James everywhere, even playing a pivotal role in introducing him to his future wife, Alizée."