James Middleton shares adorable photo of baby Inigo as he announces exciting news

James Middleton shared an adorable new photo of his 11-month-old son, Inigo, on Tuesday.

The entrepreneur, 37, proudly took to his social media account to share the cover of his exclusive interview with HELLO!. Amongst the magazines spread out on a table was baby Inigo's adorable little hand.

© Instagram James shared an adorable photo of Inigo and one of his dogs

Captioning the photo, he penned: "So, more dogs, more children? 'Yes – the pitter-patter of two or four feet,' he says, smiling. 'But who knows which will come first?'"

"I met up with @hellomag at our local @dogstrust centre to discuss Meet Ella and my delight at becoming an ambassador for @dogstrust in this week's HELLO! Magazine."

© Richard Murgatroyd Photography James Middleton sat down for an interview with HELLO!

Also featured in the image was the paw of one of James' six dogs, likely Mabel or Isla.

During James' exclusive chat with HELLO!, he opened up about his brand new book, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, as well as all things family.

WATCH: James's wife Alizee, dogs and son Inigo soak up the sun ahead of James's book event

James is the proud dad of not only his beautiful son, whom he welcomed back in October with his gorgeous wife Alizée Thevenet, but also his six dogs: Zulu, Inka, Luna, Mabel, Nala, and Isla.

Ella, the centre of James' new book, was James' therapy dog, who sadly died last January. James has been incredibly open about how Ella saved his life during his battle with depression.

© Instagram James' book is coming out on 26 September

During HELLO! Magazine's chat with James, which took place at a rehoming centre for the Dogs Trust, where he has become an ambassador, he opened up about the healing power of dogs and how this may be helping his sister, the Princess of Wales, with her recovery from cancer.

"I know how much the dogs, for me, have helped in taking your mind off something. So, I'm certain that for them, Orla [Catherine's dog] is doing her job in supporting her family."

James has bred six litters of puppies and given two of Ella's relatives to Kate – Lupo, from Ella's first litter in 2011, who sadly died at the age of nine, and Orla.

"We are certainly a close family that goes through things together," he added. "That was the experience I had during my challenges, and I certainly feel like it's something that her [Catherine's] family and our family are doing too."

Meet Ella by James Middleton is published by Radar on 26th September. In celebration of his dog Ella, James Middleton is supporting Dogs Trust and its very first 'Walk for Our Old Friends' (WOOF) event in October, which encourages people to walk in memory of their beloved canine companion. Find out more at https://events.dogstrust.org.uk/woofevent.