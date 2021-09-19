James Middleton and Alizée Thevenet's intimate wedding album revealed - WORLD EXCLUSIVE

"There are three important things for a good party: good music, good food and wine, and wonderful people. We were lucky enough to have all three," James Middleton, the younger brother of the Duchess of Cambridge, exclusively tells HELLO! of his intimate wedding to Alizée Thevenet.

MORE: 15 sweet photos of Michael Middleton with Kate, Pippa and James

In a world exclusive, HELLO! is thrilled to present the official images of the happy couple's big day, which took place surrounded by friends and family in Bormes-les-Mimosas, famous for being one of the most beautiful villages in the Côte d'Azur, on Saturday 11 September.

Loading the player...

WATCH: James Middleton shares adorable video of his puppies

The couple's dogs Ella and Mabel were flower girls, and the day was celebrated in style by their nearest and dearest, including James's sister the Duchess of Cambridge, together with the Duke and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Also present was his sister Pippa and her husband James Matthews, and their young children Arthur and Grace – and of course his parents Michael and Carole Middleton.

RELATED: Sarah Ferguson and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi react to James Middleton's wedding joy

READ: James Middleton hailed by fans as he shares 'much needed' advice

One person sadly missing from proceedings was Alizée's father, who passed away a few months ago, but who had publicly given his blessing to his son-in-law, saying at the start of their relationship: "James and the Middleton family are very charming. We have a lot of admiration for the whole Middleton family – James, his sisters and his parents."

The couple headed to their beachside reception in a vintage 2CV

Following a ceremony at the town hall, the newlyweds headed to their beachside reception­ –held at Cafe Leoube, a restaurant at the edge of the Léoube Estate serving seasonal Mediterranean dishes – in a vintage 2CV driven by James.

"The flower girls Ella and Mabel were given the job of welcoming each guest as they arrived," he says of his dogs, who wore white ribbons around their necks for the occasion.

This week's issue is on sale from Monday 20th September.

"We couldn't be happier," says James, 34. who had been forced to twice postpone their wedding, originally planned for May 2020.

"It was wonderful to finally celebrate with family and friends despite the challenges of a global pandemic but we were relaxed and knew the day would eventually come."

HELLO! is making a donation to James's charity Pets As Therapy in exchange for these exclusive photographs. Visit petsastherapy.org For the full wedding album and interview, pick up a copy of this week's issue of HELLO!, on sale from Monday 20th September.

Subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.