Charles Spencer looks so much like nephew Prince Harry during unexpected appearance alongside Rupert Everett in classic film

Charles Spencer is not only related to royalty; he is a best-selling author and podcaster. But did you know he once featured in a classic British film?

The ninth Earl Spencer shared the moment he rubbed shoulders with actor Rupert Everett in Another Country. Charles shared the moment in a candid post on Instagram.

He wrote: "Rupert Everett looking very dashing in his breakout role in Another Country – with me as a lowly featured extra in that movie, extreme left. The start and finish of my acting career…!"

Fans couldn't get over the revelation, nor how much Charles looks like his nephew, Prince Harry, and took to the comments section to share their reactions.

© WPA Pool Charles was compared to his nephew Prince Harry

"You look like a young Harry and very dashing," one person commented. A second added: "You were both very dashing there." Meanwhile, a third wrote: "Out of all the Windsors and Spencers, I think Harry most resembles you."

Charles and Harry have maintained a very close relationship since Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, left the UK in 2020.

© David Goddard Princess Diana is buried on the oval lake

Harry even stayed at Charles' Northamptonshire estate, Althorp House, when he paid a secret visit to the UK for Lord Fellowes' funeral earlier this month.

Althorp House holds a special place in Harry's heart. The sprawling estate is where his late mother, Princess Diana, is buried.

Harry wrote about the meaningful place in his bombshell memoir, Spare. He wrote: "Uncle Charles came down to the water's edge, gave us a little shove. We waved to him, and to my two aunts. Bye. See you in a bit."

"Gliding across the pond, I gazed around at Althorp's rolling fields and ancient trees, the thousands of green acres where my mother grew up, and where, though things weren’t perfect, she'd known some peace."

On the 20th anniversary of Diana's death, Harry and Meghan rowed over to Diana's final resting place on the vast oval lake, not open to the public. After leaving Meghan for a moment alone, Harry explained: "When I returned, she was on her knees with her eyes closed and her palms flat against the stone."