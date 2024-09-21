Prince Harry and Prince William's uncle Charles Spencer makes rare comment about nephews amid ongoing 'rift'

Prince Harry and Prince William's uncle, Charles Spencer, made an ultra-rare comment about the brothers' ongoing 'rift' on Friday during a special charity initiative for the Diana Award.

The singers from Rock Choir – the world’s largest contemporary choir – recorded a special single at Althorp House that will be released in October in honour of 25 years of the charity.

During the recording, Charles opened up about his nephews' support of their late mother's charity, despite reportedly not being on good terms. He told ITV's Chris Ship: "They both recognise this is something of their mother’s and they both support that, and that’s all that really matters in this situation," he said of the royal brothers.

He also stated: "It’s really extraordinary for me, as her brother, to think of the impact Diana continues to have, and it’s a source of great family pride for us that, yes, she has been gone for over a quarter of a century now.

© Getty Harry and Charles have maintained a close relationship since the Duke's move to the US in 2020

"And a lot of the Diana Award winners I’ve met over the past quarter of a century are so intrigued by what she did, and they are inspired to give life a go in a really good direction."

Both Harry and William attended the most recent award ceremony back in March, with Prince Harry dialling in virtually from his home in Montecito after his brother had left.

Following Harry's departure from the UK in 2020, Charles, the ninth Earl Spencer, has maintained a close relationship with the Duke of Sussex.

At the beginning of the month, Harry stayed at Althorp House during his uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes' funeral according to PEOPLE.

© David Goddard Harry stayed at Althorp earlier this month

Harry shared his feelings about his uncle's estate and childhood home to his late mother in his bombshell memoir Spare, when he recalled visiting the Northamptonshire property with his wife, Meghan Markle.

"Uncle Charles came down to the water's edge and gave us a little shove. We waved to him and to my two aunts. Bye. See you in a bit.

"Gliding across the pond, I gazed around at Althorp's rolling fields and ancient trees, the thousands of green acres where my mother grew up, and where, though things weren’t perfect, she'd known some peace."

On the 20th anniversary of Diana's death, Harry and Meghan rowed over to Diana's final resting place on the vast oval lake, which is not open to the public. After leaving Meghan for a moment alone, Harry explained: "When I returned, she was on her knees with her eyes closed and her palms flat against the stone."

© Max Mumby/Indigo Charles and Lady Jane supported Harry back in May at a special service at St Paul's Cathedral

Charles was also one of the only family members to support Harry at a special service marking the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games back in May.

Charles was joined by his sister – Harry's aunt – Lady Jane Fellowes, as well as Harry's cousins George McCorquodale, Ned Spencer, and Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp.