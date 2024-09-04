Prince Harry stayed with family during secret visit to UK - details

Prince Harry made headlines last week when he secretly dashed back to the UK for his uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes' funeral.

It has now emerged that the Duke of Sussex stayed at Althorp House, the childhood home of his late mother, Princess Diana, according to PEOPLE. Harry's uncle, Charles Spencer, currently lives at the Northamptonshire estate with his estranged wife and their daughter, Lady Charlotte.

© Instagram Harry reportedly stayed at Althorp House during his secret visit to the UK

Prince William also attended the funeral, which was held at St Mary's Church in Snettisham, Norfolk. The sad passing of Lord Fellowes, one of the late Queen's aides, fell just three days before the 27th anniversary of Diana's death on 31 August.

Harry previously wrote about his feelings regarding Althorp Estate in his memoir Spare, released in January last year. Reflecting on staying there with his wife Meghan Markle, he explained: "Uncle Charles came down to the water's edge, gave us a little shove. We waved to him, and to my two aunts. Bye. See you in a bit.

© Getty Harry is close to his mother Diana's siblings

"Gliding across the pond, I gazed around at Althorp's rolling fields and ancient trees, the thousands of green acres where my mother grew up, and where, though things weren’t perfect, she'd known some peace."

On the 20th anniversary of Diana's death, Harry and Meghan rowed over to Diana's final resting place on the vast oval lake, not open to the public. After leaving Meghan for a moment alone, Harry explained: "When I returned, she was on her knees with her eyes closed and her palms flat against the stone."

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

Harry has always had an exceptionally close relationship with his uncle Charles. The Earl supported Harry during his visit to the UK in May when he held a special service at St Paul's Cathedral to mark 10 years of the Invictus Games.

Charles was joined by Harry's aunt Lady Jane Fellowes and his cousins, George McCorquodale, Ned Spencer, and Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp.

Charles was also by Harry and William's side during their mother's funeral, the three of them walking in Diana's funeral cortège before the Earl delivered his sister's eulogy.