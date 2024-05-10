Charles Spencer reveals special family detail from Prince Harry's Invictus service

Charles Spencer stepped out to support his nephew, Prince Harry, at his Invictus Thanksgiving service on Wednesday evening. Just hours later, the 9th Earl Spencer revealed a special family detail from the special ceremony, which took place at St Paul's Cathedral.

Taking to his Instagram account, Charles shared a close-up photo of a brooch that formerly belonged to his father which he confessed he wore to the service. The image showed a detailed look at the family treasure which was gold with what appeared to be an eagle on the front, and adorned with the word "Waterloo".

Alongside the image, he penned: "I hope my father would have approved that I wore his Royal Scots Greys regimental cufflinks at ⁦the moving celebration of 10 years of ⁦@WeAreInvictus⁩ at @StPaulsLondon⁩ yesterday."

Charles attended the service with his sister, Lady Jane Fellowes. Upon their arrival, they both embraced their nephew which you can see in the video below.

Prince Harry hugs uncle and aunt as he arrives at Invictus Games service

Other members of Harry's extended family who were in attendance were his cousins George McCorquodale, Ned Spencer and Louis Spencer, and Viscount Althorp.

Harry's senior royal family members didn't attend the service which was reportedly due to a schedule conflict, with King Charles hosting a garden party alongside the monarch's weekly meeting with the prime minister, Rishi Sunak.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Charles attended the service with his sister Lady Jane Fellowes

Meanwhile, Harry's cousin Zara Tindall was at the Badminton Horse Trials during the day on Wednesday and Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice were also absent.

The service was to mark 10 years since Harry launched the Invictus Games in the UK.

At the ceremony, HELLO! caught up with a close friend of the Duke's and former competitor in the games, David Wiseman.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

"We wouldn't be here without Prince Harry would we, we wouldn't be here without his initial vision, without his drive, without his influence, without his ability to convene this international community of those who have served and continue to serve," he said.

Adding: "And he's so passionate about serving that community, he's one of us, he's part of this community and we're incredibly proud to have him as part of it. We're delighted he's here to help us celebrate the past ten years and to look forward to the next ten years."