Prince Harry confused for Prince William in awkward encounter

Prince Harry confused for Prince William in an awkward encounter
Digital Cover royalty© Getty

The royal was attending a charity event  

Millie Jackson
Freelance Writer
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Prince Harry was confused for his brother, the Prince of Wales, in an awkward encounter at a charity event supporting Santa Barbara’s first responders, hosted by actor Kevin Costner

The Prince spoke onstage at the event© Getty
The Prince spoke onstage at the event

On Friday September 20, the American singer Richard Marx was performing onstage for the One805!Live concert in California. Afterwards, he walked out of the backstage area and almost missed Prince Harry, who was waiting to congratulate him on his performance. 

A person off-camera said: "Richard, Prince Harry," to direct the 'Right Here Waiting' singer towards the prince, and the Duke of Sussex could be heard saying "well done" to Richard as they shook hands. 

WATCH: Richard Marx almost walks past Prince Harry

Richard's wife Daisy Fuentes posted the video, and other photos, erroneously tagging the Prince and Princess of Wales's Instagram account. 

Daisy shared photos of the duo talking, and tagged the wrong account© Instagram
Daisy shared photos of the duo talking, and tagged the wrong account

As well as meeting celebrity guests, Prince Harry presented an award for the charity event. He took to the stage to present Santa Barbara County air support pilot Loren Courtney with an award.  

"As you've probably heard already, 22 years [of] military service over 10,000 hours and rarely sees his family because he's always here flying helicopters," joked Prince Harry. 

When asking the pilot for "an experience or a story that stands out", Loren shared an anecdote about a search-and-rescue for a group of skiers in Colorado, one of which had suffered a severe head injury and took five attempts to rescue. 

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (L) presents an award to Santa Barbara County Air Support Pilot Loren Courtney during the One805Live Fall Concert on September 20, 2024 © Scott Dudelson
The prince joined first responders onstage

He said: "I learned in the military, you never leave anybody behind. We got him out. He spent almost a year in intensive care and then rehab, and now he's walking, he got married. He actually went to the top of the Grand Tetons and proposed to his girlfriend after the accident." 

"You didn't have to rescue him again, did you?" Prince Harry joked. 

He added: "You are one of the many heroes here tonight. There are people here tonight who are alive because of you and who are back to their families because of you... from everybody here, thank you so much." 

Kevin Costner performs onstage with his band Modern West during the One805 Live Fall Concert benefiting First Responders on September 20, 2024 in Carpinteria, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)© Getty
Kevin Costner performed onstage with his band Modern West during the concert

Cameron Diaz, Zoe Saldana, Rob Lowe and Pink also made their way onstage during the concert, held on Kevin's $26 million polo fields near Santa Barbara. Introducing Pink, Cameron and Zoe joked about being surrounded by policemen and firefighters, quipping that Cameron "may be looking to get arrested".

Zoe Saldana and Cameron Diaz speak onstage during the One805 Live Fall Concert benefiting first responders on September 20, 2024© Getty
The pair appeared to be having a great time onstage

Dallas Green, Kenny Loggins, Joe Bonamassa,  Richard Marx and The Santa Barbara Symphony all also performed.


