Prince Harry to mark TV first during surprise 'spooky' appearance on The Jimmy Fallon Show

Prince Harry will make a rare TV appearance on The Jimmy Fallon Show on September 26, after a week of events in New York City for his patronages.

HELLO! understands the father-of-two will be the first guest to join Jimmy in the all-new haunted maze called Jimmy's ToNightmares, open to the public for a limited time this Halloween season.

Prince Harry joins Jimmy Fallon on The Jimmy Fallon Show

"Step into a haunted maze experience like no other with Jimmy Fallon’s Tonightmares! For a limited time, Rockefeller Center is home to ten spine-chilling rooms that bring Jimmy’s nightmares to life," it reads.

"As you venture through each meticulously crafted area, prepare to encounter an array of sinister characters— run from a deranged and diabolical mad scientist, malfunctioning murder robots, a terrifying werewolf, and other nightmarish creatures. Each room is more horrifying than the last, with unnerving surprises lurking around every corner."

Cate Blanchett, Saturday Night Live star Marcello Hernandez and comedian Nick Griffin are other guests on Thursday's episode.

Prince Harry is the first celebrity to join Jimmy in the maze

The Jimmy Fallon Show films in New York City, where Harry has been this past week as he takes part in a series of engagements for his patronages and philanthropic initiatives, including Travalyst and Archewell Foundation's Parents Network.

At one event, he spoke passionately about protecting young children from the internet, sharing that his phone's lockscreen is a picture of his son and daughter, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Taking out his phone as he walked out onstage at the end of a 90-minute session entitled Everything Everywhere All At Once, he said: "My lock screen is a picture of my kids. What's yours?"

© Alex Kent Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks about social media's impact on children's mental health at the Clinton Global Initiative

Photos of young people shown as images on mobile phone lock screens appeared on the large screen behind him and he movingly told the audience how these children had all died "too soon and all because of social media," and that they were the inspiration for the Archewell Foundation's Parents Network, a support network for parents of children affected by online harm.

The former royal also appeared at an event with The Halo Trust on Monday, which works to clear landmines and other explosive devices left behind by conflicts, and Travalyst, a program that aims to explore and improve conservation efforts at tourist destinations around the world.

© John Nacion Prince Harry kicked off his NYC tour on Monday

He was joined on stage by Aditi Mohapatra, Vice President of Global Social Impact and Sustainability at the Expedia Group, and Aditi told HELLO! how impressed she was by the Duke's commitment to use his platform for good.

"We were able to have a bit of a meet and greet with him, and his support and leadership for this organization is just so amazing," she told HELLO! after the panel, adding that Harry's willingness to publicly support the campaign "really provides the right kind of visibility" and offers "the right kind of leadership that we need" to "encourage action from the top".

The Jimmy Fallon Show airs on NBC at 11.35pm ET. You can watch it on Peacock the following day.