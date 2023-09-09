Meghan Markle and Prince Harry receive unexpected royal tribute

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry received a very unexpected royal tribute - but not in the way you would expect.

The special mention came from Meghan's former Suits co-star and on-screen love interest Patrick J. Adams, who mentioned the Duke and Duchess in his Instagram bio due to the hit show being put back onto Netflix.

© USA Network Meghan and Patrick played Rachel and Michael

The 42-year-old made the hilarious shout-out to the former royals in the most candid way. It read: "The guy from that show you’re watching on that app because that girl married that prince."

Meghan and Patrick played characters Rachel Zane and Michael Ross on the US series for nine seasons which concluded in 2019. The pair have remained excellent friends since the show and Patrick even attended the couple's royal wedding in 2018, alongside his Pretty Little Liars star wife Troian Bellisario.

© IAN WEST Patrick and Troian at Meghan and Harry's wedding in 2018

Despite her success with the role, Meghan revealed in her now-discontinued blog, The Tig, how she thought she had completely "blown" her audition.

She penned back in 2015: "I blew it. That's what I said to my agent after my audition for a pilot called 'A Legal Mind'. I kept forgetting my lines, I was distracted, and I blew it. Which sucks because I really wanted this one. I really like Rachel. But I blew it.

© USA Network The pair continue to be excellent friends

"I went home and ate my feelings (likely some iteration of bread and cheese – pizza, quesadilla, it didn’t matter) because I wasn't in a place to be able to let it go. I wanted it, and I lost my shot at it. Or so I thought.

"Turns out, they liked me for the role and asked to test me for it (a daunting process in which you do the audition not just for the producers, but for the studio and network executives).

© Photo: Getty Images Harry and Meghan married in 2018

"Those suits were about to decide my fate for what would end up being known the world over as Suits."

She continued: "I had been given a last-minute note about my appearance – they wanted more conservative, think hair pulled back and business attire.

"I bought an outfit on my way to the audition for $45 dollars. I still have that black dress in my closet. There was no Tom Ford pencil skirt, nor a pair of Louboutins on my feet, a Prada blouse was many moons away on Rodeo Drive, and I’d had my hair blown out at DryBar because it was close to my house and what I could afford.

"I parked my rattling car and went up the endless floors in the elevator - a time machine, moving me into a new chapter of my life. But I didn’t know it then."

"All I knew in that moment is that I was nervous, I was hungry, and that a regal-looking actress just smiled at me in the waiting room."

Reflecting back, she said she had, "no idea," that the moment would "change her life".