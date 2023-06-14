Prince Harry's big celebration this summer

The Duke of Sussex has some exciting news to look forward to

Prince Harry has recently dealt with the stress of travelling to London to testify in his court case against Mirror Group Newspapers, which saw him testify for hours.

Some good news for the royal was confirmed on Wednesday, however, as reported by Newsweek.

Despite rumours that the Prince's passion project, Heart of Invictus, was cancelled by Netflix, the streaming service told the publication that nothing had changed since the show was announced in January.

According to Newsweek: "When contacted by Newsweek on June 14, representatives for Netflix said that the information in the January announcement was still 'correct' and 'accurate.'"

Fronted by Harry himself, the idea of the show is to follow some of the participants of the 2022 Invictus Games, which the Prince founded in 2014 to allow sick and injured ex-service people to compete.

The 2022 Invictus Games was scheduled to take place in the Netherlands in 2020 but was delayed for two years due to the pandemic.

At the time of the series announcement in 2021, Prince Harry released a statement, saying: "Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve.

"This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year.

"As Archewell Productions' first series with Netflix, in partnership with The Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn't be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service."

Ted Sarandos, then Netflix's chief content officer, said: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Archewell Productions team are building an ambitious slate that reflects the values and causes they hold dear.

"From the moment I met them, it's been clear that the Invictus Games hold a very special place in their hearts, and I couldn't be happier that their first series for Netflix will showcase that for the world in a way never seen before."

In a Twitter thread that detailed their 2023 line-up, Netflix U.K. wrote: "HEART OF INVICTUS (Summer 2023). This new series from Archewell Productions follows a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe—all service members who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses—on their road to competing at the Invictus Games."

Last year's docuseries about Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, quickly became Netflix's most popular documentary of all time, with the first installment viewed for more than 81.55m hours in its release week alone.

The hotly-anticipated show dropped some major bombshells when it arrived on the streaming platform on 8 December. Perhaps one of the most surprising (and extremely relatable) revelations of the documentary was that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex first met through Instagram.

The Prince spotted the then-actress in a picture on a mutual friend's feed. "I was just scrolling through my feed and someone who was a friend had this video of the two of them, it was like a Snapchat and that was the first thing. I was like, 'Who is that?'" said Harry.