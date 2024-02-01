Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's latest film project revealed - report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a busy year ahead. The couple – who signed with Netflix in 2020 – have several projects in the works, including an upcoming movie. Asked about the royal duo's slate, Netflix's Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria confirmed: "They have a couple of unscripted things they're working on with Brandon [Reigg].

© Getty Netflix's Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are working on a movie

"And they actually have like a bunch of development, they have a movie in development, a [scripted] series that they're working on. So all very early development, with a movie, a TV show and a couple of unscripted shows," she explained. "But yeah, the movie's great."

HELLO! has reached out to the Sussexes' representatives for comment.

© YouTube The couple are also have a "TV show and a couple of unscripted shows" in development

Following her remarks, Belan has refrained from disclosing further details about the movie, however, Meghan and Harry – who co-founded Archewell Productions in 2020 – have purchased the rights to 'Meet Me at the Lake' by Carley Fortune.

It was back in August 2023, that Penguin Random House first announced that Archewell had acquired the film rights to the The New York Times bestselling novel.

Responding to the news, author Carley Fortune told Vogue: "I'm so thrilled about working with Netflix and Archewell to bring Meet Me at the Lake to the screen."

Following Fern Brookbanks – a 32-year-old woman forced to run her mother's lakeside resort – the book documents her reunion with former flame Will Baxter.

The official synopsis reads: "Fern Brookbanks has wasted far too much of her adult life thinking about Will Baxter. She spent just twenty-four hours in her early twenties with the aggravatingly attractive, idealistic artist, a chance encounter that spiraled into a daylong adventure in Toronto. The timing was wrong, but their connection was undeniable: they shared every secret, every dream, and made a pact to meet one year later. Fern showed up. Will didn't.

© Kevin Mazur Last year, Meghan and Harry's production company Archewell purchased the rights to Meet Me at the Lake by Carley Fortune

"At thirty-two, Fern's life doesn't look at all how she once imagined it would. Instead of living in the city, Fern's back home, running her mother's Muskoka lakeside resort—something she vowed never to do. The place is in disarray, her ex-boyfriend's the manager, and Fern doesn't know where to begin.

"She needs a plan—a lifeline. To her surprise, it comes in the form of Will, who arrives nine years too late, with a suitcase in tow and an offer to help on his lips. Will may be the only person who understands what Fern's going through. But how could she possibly trust this expensive-suit wearing mirage who seems nothing like the young man she met all those years ago.

"Will is hiding something, and Fern's not sure she wants to know what it is. But ten years ago, Will Baxter rescued Fern. Can she do the same for him?"