Duke of Westminster and Olivia Henson attend society wedding in Spain - details

The Duke and Duchess of Westminster attended the wedding of the Duchess' brother, Jasper Henson, and Isabel Rodríguez-Legorburu, on Saturday, HELLO! can reveal.

Jasper and Isabel's wedding took place over the weekend at the Lupiana Monastery, which is 35km away from Madrid. The private space was built in the 16th century and boasts romantic gardens and a small church with a Plateresque-style doorway.

Jasper is the younger brother of newlywed Olivia, and according to LinkedIn, he is a real estate agent who specialises in luxury properties. Jasper has put his modern languages degree to good use as he works and lives in Madrid.

Meanwhile, Isabel is the middle child of the Count and Countess of Asmir of Madrid. Isabel briefly worked as a psychologist after graduating from the Central European University with a degree in the field. Like her fiancé, Isabel currently works in the real estate sector, and is an associate director at Knight Frank Spain.

Isabel (far-right) will marry at the weekend

It's reported that the couple first crossed paths at the company, with Jasper having worked there in 2020.

Isabel (far-left) attended the Duke and Duchess' wedding

The proposal reportedly took place in the UK and the couple announced their wedding with a low-key confirmation in the Daily Telegraph back in April. The announcement read: "Engagement announced between Jasper, the only son of Mr. Ruppert Henson, of Longuorth, Oxfordshire, and Isabel, daughter of the Counts of Asmir of Madrid, Spain."

The Duke and Duchess of Westminster married in June

The couple's wedding follows the high-society wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Westminster in June, of which Jasper and Isabel were among the attendees. The wedding was also attended by members of the British royal family, including Prince William and Princess Eugenie.

Their wedding took place at Chester Cathedral, which boasts a long link with the Grosvenor family. The Duke grew up in the surrounding city and when his father passed away in 2016, the memorial service was held at the landmark.