I spent 72 hours in Chester covering the Duke of Westminster's wedding and here's what happened

When I alighted the train at Chester on the morning of Thursday 6 June, I didn't know what would be in store for the next few days covering the Duke of Westminster and Olivia Henson's highly anticipated wedding.

But as I travel back to London, I can safely say I have left the north of England with a heart full of inspiration, not for the amount of resplendent wedding looks of the high-society it-girls but also by the Chester locals for whom the wedding was a once in a lifetime occasion.

© James Whatling I have had the most exciting few days documenting the Duke of Wesrminster and Olivia Henson's wedding

Seeing the lavish events play out before my very eyes was something I will never forget, and I can’t wait to share with you my favourite moments from my time in Cheshire.

A blushing bride

One of my favourite moments of the entire three days was seeing the then-bride-to-be Olivia, stepping out of her vintage Bentley as she arrived at Chester Cathedral.

Despite the overcast sky and dramatic winds - which in the end made for excellent photos - the moment couldn’t have been more perfect.

© Samir Hussein The wind made for spectacular photos as Olivia headed into the cathedral

Olivia was beaming as she she pulled up and you truly felt her excited anticipation as she was met by a cheering crowd before she married the man of her dreams.

Following the ceremony, after sharing a kiss in front of eagle-eyed crowds, she quipped: "I'm going to take off!" in reference to the winds.

© Samir Hussein Hugh Grosvenor, Duke of Westminster and Olivia Grosvenor, Duchess of Westminster depart after their wedding ceremony

She and the Duke then set off for what sounds like the most epic wedding reception at Eaton Hall, the Duke’s £32.5 million family home.

The Duke of Westminster's Bride Olivia Henson windswept and beautiful

The royal guest list

Having covered several royal events, the senior members of the royal family are usually leading the charge. Therefore, it was quite an experience to see the likes of Prince William and Princess Eugenie make a rather understated appearance on Friday.

© Karwai Tang Prince William stands between William van Cutsem and Rosie van Cutsem as they depart after attending the wedding of The Duke of Westminster and Olivia Grosvenor

Despite being an usher, the Prince of Wales was exceptionally low-key, no doubt wanting to avoid overshadowing his close friend’s day, but the crowds forced his hand with their passionate cheers when they saw him arrive.

One man even shouted: “Best wishes to Kate,” as William departed the ceremony, to which he replied with a thank you" and a wave.

© Dave Benett William, Prince of Wales (fourth from left) and guests attend the wedding of The Duke of Westminster and Miss Olivia Henson

Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie stunned in green along with her friends. Like her royal cousin, she too flew under the radar apart from a quick smile and wave to the locals who were more than delighted to see her.

© Mark Cuthbert Princess Eugenie attends the wedding of The Duke of Westminster and Miss Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral

A source told us that her “down to earth” appearance wasn’t just for the cameras as over at her hotel she enjoyed a beer straight from the bottle and a pint of Guinness, whilst claiming to be her friends’ "fifth wheel" without her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

Making a difference

Having never visited Chester previously, I quickly learned of its historic charm, the cobbled streets providing a beautiful backdrop for the special occasion.

It’s clear to see why the Duke and Duchess wanted to put the city front and centre of their big day, something that didn’t go unnoticed by the local businesses who were commissioned by the Duke to give out free ice cream to members of the public.

Fabrizio, from Krum Gelato, one of the three businesses involved, told HELLO! just how much he appreciated the Duke's generous initiative to "spotlight" local businesses.

"We are very much an independent group of businesses, all self-funded, and we love the fact that the community comes out and supports us," he said.

Fabrizio even gave me an exclusive insight into the flavour of the couple's wedding cake before the big day: "To give an homage to the couple, I personally asked if the details of the wedding reception could be disclosed and we have been told that there is a lemon theme with the wedding cake.

"So, we are making a very special lemon sorbet made with special Italian lemons that will be served tomorrow."

© Cheshire Farm Ice cream was given away from free from local businesses

Meanwhile, Stephen Young from Cheshire Farm Ice Cream added: "They are such a down-to-earth, lovely family and this wedding is a lovely thing to be involved in."

DUKE OF WESTMINSTER: FACT FILE Meet the Duke of Westminster​​​​ © Getty Hugh Grosvenor is the 7th Duke of Westminster

He is the third child and only son of Natalia and the late Gerald Grosvenor

He inherited the dukedom, a huge fortune and Eaton Hall at the age of 25

The Duke was styled as Earl Grosvenor from his birth in 1991 until his father's death in 2016

He studied at Mostyn House School and Ellesmere College in Shropshire

Obtained a degree in Countryside Management from Newcastle University His staggering net worth Hugh topped this year's Sunday Times 40 Under 40 Rich List, boasting a fortune of £10.1 billion

He is Chair of both the Grosvenor Trustees and the Westminster Foundation

Grosvenor Group owns about 300 acres of land in Mayfair and Belgravia Other facts He is known as Hughie among friends

Owns half of Mayfair

The Duke represents Team GB at Olympic Skeet Shooting competitions

He is also President of the national charity, the Country Trust

Spectacular outfits

A fabulous take away I have to share was the amount of killer fashion I bore witness to during my visit. I will certainly be leaving the North with a lot of high-society fashion inspiration.

Watching the couple’s it-girl gal pals taught me a lot about how to pass as an upper-class wedding guest.

© Chris Jackson The Duke's mother, Natalia, the Duchess of Westminster rocked a vibrant pink gown and daring red shoes

First of all, clashing colours is a good place to start. Think hot pinks with coral reds and canary yellows with Gen-Z green.

If it clashes it’s a big yes.

© Chris Jackson Guests begin to arrive in bold colors and fashions

© Neil Mockford Clashing colours and patterns were the choice of the day

Not to mention bigger is better when it comes to puffed sleeves and stand-out headpieces.

Giant headbands and oversized fascinators were featured a lot amongst the dazzling line-up of guests.

© Peter Byrne - PA Images One guest rocking a fabulously overstated fascinator and puffed sleeves

Flowers to die for

The beautiful flower arches on each side of the Cathedral truly felt like the decor of dreams up close, and it's hard to put into words how spectacular it all looked up close.

Not only did the white, pink and purple blooms of roses, philadelphus, campanula and orlaya grandiflora elevate the bride's already impeccable wedding ensemble, but I could smell the flora from where I was documenting the day.

© Getty The beautiful flower arch was put together by hand

Following the ceremony, Chester locals were lining up to have their photos taken under the glorious archways; they truly were a sight to behold, and were no mean feat as I watched teams of professionals put the resplendent archways together by hand over the course of the day before the wedding.