Prince William arrives at Duke of Westminster's high-society wedding to Olivia Henson

The Prince of Wales has arrived at his friend the Duke of Westminster's wedding where he is playing the all-important role of usher.

The Duke, also known as Hugh Grosvenor, is marrying his fiancée Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral at noon in what has been dubbed the high-society wedding of the year.

The couple dated for two years before announcing their engagement in April 2023 after Hugh popped the question at his family home, Eaton Hall, located four miles from the cathedral and where the wedding reception will take place later this afternoon.

Take a look at the best photos from the wedding day so far...

© Getty Flower-adorned Chester Cathedral On the morning of the wedding, the Grade I-listed cathedral looked absolutely spectacular, with the main doors adorned with a floral arch. The flowers on display inside the cathedral included rambling roses, philadelphus, campanula, and orlaya grandiflora, as well as birch trees. Following the wedding, the trees will be replanted at Hugh's family home, Eaton Hall, while the flowers will be repurposed and distributed to local organisations. The bride and groom chose flowers from local growers through the 'Flowers from the Farm' network, which champions artisan growers. Many of the flowers seen also came from the Grosvenor's Eaton Estate.

© Getty Well-wishers line the streets of Chester Crowds started to form early on Friday morning, with well-wishers hoping to catch a glimpse of the well-heeled guests, the bride and groom, and Prince William. Ahead of the wedding, Hugh, 33, acknowledged the interest in his big day, telling Town & Country: "I also just wanted to make it very clear how unbelievably helpful people have been, how supportive they've been so far which I'm unbelievably grateful for. "Because I do realise that it's going to be a big thing for the city. It's going to be certainly a huge thing for us, so we're just really grateful for all the help."

© Getty Prince William arrives Looking smart in a morning suit, William was spotted arriving at Chester Cathedral with the rest of the ushers in a Mercedes van. They were dropped off at a side entrance. William is the only senior royal in attendance, despite rumours that his ten-year-old son Prince George, the groom's godson, would act as one of Hugh's pageboys.

© James Whatling Princess Eugenie's surprise appearance William's cousin Princess Eugenie was not previously reported to be attending the wedding, although she had been spotted in Chester enjoying pre-wedding drinks with other guests on Thursday night.

© Getty Eugenie's wedding attire Making an appearance at around 11am with her friend and former Vogue editor Violet Henderson-Vestey, the mother-of-two looked delightful in an olive green number and cream fascinator.



WESTMINSTER WEDDING: AT A GLANCE The Duke of Westminster and his bride-to-be, Miss Olivia Henson Meet the bride Miss Olivia Henson, 31, was educated at Marlborough College, whose alumni include Kate and Pippa Middleton.

She gained a a degree from Trinity in Ireland.

Olivia is now Senior Account Manager at Belazu, a B-corp ingredient company. The wedding venue The Duke and future Duchess of Westminster will tie the knot at the breathtaking Chester Cathedral

The space is where his late father's memorial was held, and is set in the city where he grew up.

Olivia revealed to Town & Country that Chester is "the place where we will live, where we will be building our lives together." The wedding guests The Grosvenors are a family with a long-standing connection to the royal family; Hugh is a lifelong friend of Princes William and Harry.

The Prince of Wales has been confirmed to be one of the Duke's ushers. Which royal guests declined their invitation? Despite having a close relationship with the Duke, Prince Harry and Meghan reportedly declined their invitation.

It has yet not been confirmed if King Charles, who is Hugh's godfather, will attend with Queen Camilla.

The Princess of Wales is not expected to attend, amid her ongoing break from the spotlight as she undergoes treatmet for cancer.

It is likely Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will not be in attendance.

© James Whatling Charlie van Straubenzee arrives with wife Daisy Prince Harry's childhood friend Charlie van Straubenzee and his wife Daisy were among the guests pictured arriving.

© James Whatling Thomas van Straubenzee and wife Lucy arrive Prince William's good friend Thomas van Straubenzee and his wife Lucy also made up the guest list. Thomas is one of Princess Charlotte's godfathers.

© James Whatling Charlie Gilkes and wife Anneke arrive Another of Prince William and Prince Harry's close friends, Charlie Gilkes, and his wife Anneke, travelled to Chester for the high-society wedding.

© James Whatling The groom's brother-in-law Edward van Cutsem Prince William's close friend Edward van Cutsem was spotted arriving with another guest. Edward is married to the groom's sister Lady Tamara Grosvenor; the couple also chose to say "I do" at Chester Cathedral 20 years ago.



© Getty The groom's much-anticipated arrival The groom and his best men rocked up at the cathedral in a green Land Rover Defender.

© Getty Hugh greeted by loud cheers The groom was met with cheers and applause as he arrived at Chester Cathedral at around 11:15am.