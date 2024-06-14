Olivia Henson's breathtaking bridal tiara was identical to Princess Charlotte's

Olivia Henson looked simply breathtaking when she arrived at Chester Cathedral on 7 June to marry Hugh Grosvenor, Duke of Westminster.

The new Mrs Grosvenor, 31, married the seventh Duke of Westminster wearing a stunning ivory silk crepe satin and silk organza gown crafted by British designer Emma Victoria Payne, also known as EVP.

© Samir Hussein Hugh Grosvenor, Duke of Westminster and Olivia Grosvenor, Duchess of Westminster married on 7 June

The Marlborough College alumna's gown featured a bias-cut skirt, a pleated waistband, gathered sleeves, and a dropped waist, as well as a keyhole back and a detachable two-metre train.

© Samir Hussein Olivia Henson looked stunning in her EVP gown and veil

The star of the show as she exited the vintage Bentley with her father Rupert Henson was the Duchess' flyaway veil. The EVP piece was gorgeous with embroidered floral motifs.

A familiar tiara

The veil was secured by a stunning tiara which may have felt familiar to many royal fans.

© Getty The new Duchess of Westminster wore a heirloom tiara

As pointed out by royal blogger UK Royal Follower on Instagram, Olivia's tiara marked an uncanny resemblance to the tiara worn by Prince and Princess of Wales' nine-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte on the coronation day of King Charles and Queen Camilla last May.

© Samir Hussein Olivia Grosvenor wore the Faberge Myrtle Tiara

Hugh Grosvenor's bride wore his family's Faberge Myrtle Leaf Tiara which was produced in 1906 for the wedding of Lord Hugh Grosvenor and Lady Mabel Crichton.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Olivia Henson wore a special tiara

Faberge themselves described her tiara as "appropriate for a tiara to be worn by a bride at a wedding, as throughout Europe and the Middle East, the folklore associated with myrtle suggests a common symbolism of romance, devotion, beauty, and love."

Princess Charlotte's inspiring headwear

© Karwai Tang Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte wore matching floral headdresses

The stunning diamond-adorned leaf design was almost identical to Princess Charlotte's coronation day headwear. The young royal matched her mother in a bespoke tiara made by Alexander McQueen in partnership with milliner Jess Collett.

© WPA Pool Charlotte's headpiece featured leaves like Olivia's

Charlotte's tiara was made from silver bullion and crystal, with silver threadwork and leaf embroidery, and was pinned into her hair which was styled in a braided updo.

© Getty Princess Charlotte wore a braided updo to the coronation

The Duchess of Westminster's bridal hair

The Wales women have provided inspiration left, right, and centre for the Westminster bride. Richard Ward Hair’s Artistic Director, Cristiano Basciu was responsible for perfecting Olivia's unconventional wedding hair for her Charlotte-inspired headpiece to sit upon.

© Getty The 31-year-old wore a slick updo

Richard Ward himself has become known for Princess Kate’s famous bouncy blow-drys. Though the Duke's bride opted for a more slick style than the Princess of Wales did on her own wedding day in 2011, her hair had the same pristine finish as Kate's.

© James Whatling Olivia wore a low bun to cater for her tiara and veil

Richard and his wife Hellen took to Instagram to celebrate Cristinao's incredible work on 7 June. "We are immensely proud of our exceptionally talented Artistic Director, Cristiano, for his incredible work creating the stunning hairstyles for the wedding of the Duke of Westminster and Olivia Henson," the hairstylist penned.

© Getty Kate's blowdry is her signature look

"His outstanding work, featured in renowned publications such as British Vogue, Tatler, and many others, showcase his artistic ability. Cristiano’s attention to detail and creative vision have once again set a new standard in bridal hairstyling, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to celebrate his achievements. Richard & Hellen Xx".