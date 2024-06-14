Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Olivia Henson's breathtaking bridal tiara was a carbon copy of Princess Charlotte's
Digital Cover brides

Olivia Henson's breathtaking bridal tiara was identical to Princess Charlotte's

The new Duchess of Westminster sought inspo from Princess Kate's daughter

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Olivia Henson looked simply breathtaking when she arrived at Chester Cathedral on 7 June to marry Hugh Grosvenor, Duke of Westminster.

The new Mrs Grosvenor, 31, married the seventh Duke of Westminster wearing a stunning ivory silk crepe satin and silk organza gown crafted by British designer Emma Victoria Payne, also known as EVP.

Hugh Grosvenor, Duke of Westminster and Olivia Grosvenor, Duchess of Westminster depart after their wedding ceremony© Samir Hussein
Hugh Grosvenor, Duke of Westminster and Olivia Grosvenor, Duchess of Westminster married on 7 June

The Marlborough College alumna's gown featured a bias-cut skirt, a pleated waistband, gathered sleeves, and a dropped waist, as well as a keyhole back and a detachable two-metre train.

Hugh Grosvenor kissing his new wife Olivia Henson© Samir Hussein
Olivia Henson looked stunning in her EVP gown and veil

The star of the show as she exited the vintage Bentley with her father Rupert Henson was the Duchess' flyaway veil. The EVP piece was gorgeous with embroidered floral motifs.

A familiar tiara

The veil was secured by a stunning tiara which may have felt familiar to many royal fans.

Olivia Henson arrives for her wedding to Hugh Grosvenor, Duke of Westminster at Chester Cathedral on June 07, 2024 in Chester, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)© Getty
The new Duchess of Westminster wore a heirloom tiara

As pointed out by royal blogger UK Royal Follower on Instagram, Olivia's tiara marked an uncanny resemblance to the tiara worn by Prince and Princess of Wales' nine-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte on the coronation day of King Charles and Queen Camilla last May.

Olivia Grosvenor wore the Faberge Myrtle Tiara© Samir Hussein
Olivia Grosvenor wore the Faberge Myrtle Tiara

Hugh Grosvenor's bride wore his family's Faberge Myrtle Leaf Tiara which was produced in 1906 for the wedding of Lord Hugh Grosvenor and Lady Mabel Crichton.

Olivia Henson arrives at Chester Cathedral for her and Hugh Grosvenor, Duke of Westminster's wedding ceremony on June 7, 2024 in Chester, England. Hugh Grosvenor, 7th Duke of Westminster (who inherited his Dukedom upon the death of his father Gerald Grosvenor, 6th Duke of Westminster in 2016), announced his engagement to Olivia Henson (who becomes the new Duchess of Westminster) in April 2023. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)© Max Mumby/Indigo
Olivia Henson wore a special tiara

Faberge themselves described her tiara as "appropriate for a tiara to be worn by a bride at a wedding, as throughout Europe and the Middle East, the folklore associated with myrtle suggests a common symbolism of romance, devotion, beauty, and love."

Princess Charlotte's inspiring headwear

Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte in floral headdresses for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla© Karwai Tang
Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte wore matching floral headdresses

The stunning diamond-adorned leaf design was almost identical to Princess Charlotte's coronation day headwear. The young royal matched her mother in a bespoke tiara made by Alexander McQueen in partnership with milliner Jess Collett.

Prince Louis pointing at something in the sky with Princess Charlotte© WPA Pool
Charlotte's headpiece featured leaves like Olivia's

Charlotte's tiara was made from silver bullion and crystal, with silver threadwork and leaf embroidery, and was pinned into her hair which was styled in a braided updo.

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte at the Coronation of King Charles III © Getty
Princess Charlotte wore a braided updo to the coronation

The Duchess of Westminster's bridal hair

The Wales women have provided inspiration left, right, and centre for the Westminster bride. Richard Ward Hair’s Artistic Director, Cristiano Basciu was responsible for perfecting Olivia's unconventional wedding hair for her Charlotte-inspired headpiece to sit upon.

The 31-year-old couldn't stop smiling© Getty
The 31-year-old wore a slick updo

Richard Ward himself has become known for Princess Kate’s famous bouncy blow-drys. Though the Duke's bride opted for a more slick style than the Princess of Wales did on her own wedding day in 2011, her hair had the same pristine finish as Kate's.

Hugh and Olivia kiss after their wedding© James Whatling
Olivia wore a low bun to cater for her tiara and veil

Richard and his wife Hellen took to Instagram to celebrate Cristinao's incredible work on 7 June. "We are immensely proud of our exceptionally talented Artistic Director, Cristiano, for his incredible work creating the stunning hairstyles for the wedding of the Duke of Westminster and Olivia Henson," the hairstylist penned. 

Kate in blue suit© Getty
Kate's blowdry is her signature look

DISCOVER: I spent 72 hours in Chester covering the Duke of Westminster's wedding and here's what happened 

"His outstanding work, featured in renowned publications such as British Vogue, Tatler, and many others, showcase his artistic ability. Cristiano’s attention to detail and creative vision have once again set a new standard in bridal hairstyling, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to celebrate his achievements. Richard & Hellen Xx".

