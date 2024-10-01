Prince Harry arrives in South Africa after cousin Princess Beatrice shares happy news

The Duke of Sussex has begun a week-long visit to Lesotho and South Africa, travelling from the UK after his flying visit to London.

Prince Harry, 40, arrived in the mountain kingdom earlier today, where he is being hosted by King Letsie III and Queen Masenate Mohato Seeiso, along with his old friend Prince Seeiso.

On his first visit to the landlocked nation since 2018, he will showcase the work of Sentebale, the charity he co-founded with Prince Seeiso in 2006, in memory of their mothers.

Sentebale, which means "forget-me-not" in Sesotho, was set up to support the children in a country where one in three has lost a parent to HIV AIDS-related illness.

Harry first visited in 2004, when he spent two months of his gap year there.

© Getty Harry leaving the WellChild Awards in London on Monday night

The Duke will visit Sentebale centres and mark Lesotho's 200th anniversary, and alongside Seeiso, Harry will showcase the charity's work to new supporters alongside existing donors through American Friends of Sentebale, with the princes also meeting local leaders and youth advocates.

In Johannesburg the group will take part in a reception with South Africa-based stakeholders and strategic partner Lebec, a women-led finance and philanthropy firm, and take part in a panel discussion about philanthropists creating change beyond writing cheques.

Prince Seeiso said it would fill the community with "joy" to welcome back Mohale – Harry's affectionate Sesotho royal name which means “warrior”.

The Duke said: "As we head towards our 20th anniversary, our ambition has grown, giving us the confidence to bring our skills and experience in designing solutions with young people, and to leveraging our convening power to engage with leading regional players and global funders so we can add Sentebale’s voice to addressing the challenges faced by the next generation in southern Africa."

Lesotho has long held a place in Harry's heart, with the Prince spending two months in the Southern African kingdom on a gap year in 2004 when he was just 19.

He came face-to-face with Aids orphans, met other traumatised young people and visited herd boys living a harsh existence looking after cattle in remote mountain areas – an experience which made a lasting impression on the young royal.

While on his solo trip to New York last week, Harry joined Queen Masenate Mohato Seeiso of Lesotho at the United Nations, where he shared his appreciation for the country.

"The beautiful mountain kingdom feels like a home away from home," he said.

"I was struck by the strength and courage of your people amidst the immense challenges they faced, and particularly the children," he continued, recalling his first visit. "Because of that experience, the people I met and what I was exposed to, two years later we created Sentebale."