Prince Harry visits tattoo parlour during solo trip to New York City – details

The Duke of Sussex has made a lowkey visit to a popular New York City tattoo parlour, East Side Ink, that has inked the likes of Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans.

The royal was seen entering the parlour alongside his security team, with Harry arriving in a black SUV and wearing jeans and a green shirt. Harry reportedly spent an hour inside the parlour before departing.

© Getty Prince Harry has been in NYC for the past few days

Had Harry gotten a tattoo inked, he wouldn't be the first member of the royal family to do so, with his cousin Princess Eugenie sporting some ink behind her ear. The royal debuted the circular tattoo in 2022 during the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee, although it's unknown what it means to her.

The father-of-two has been visiting New York City over the past few days for numerous charitable initiatives including an event organised by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

© Getty The Duke has been at several charity events

At a Halo Trust event, Harry spoke of his late mother, Princess Diana, saying: "Carrying on her legacy is a responsibility that I take incredibly seriously.

"Much has changed in my life and the world since 2019 when I first visited. In those five years, I've become a father for the second time. And while you don't need children to have a stake in the future of our planet, I do know that my mother would have been horrified that anyone's children or grandchildren would live in a world still infested with mines."

WATCH: Prince Harry speaks of late mother

However, the Duke has also had lighter moments during his trip to the 'Big Apple', appearing alongside Jimmy Fallon to explore the American presenter's horror-themed maze, Jimmy ToNightmares.

The segment saw Harry and Jimmy make their way through the house with cameras strapped to their chests, capturing every scare they encountered at the venue. In the segment, the Duke was seen wearing the same outfit that he wore to the tattoo parlour.

The Duke wore the same outfit to the parlour as he did with Jimmy Fallon

Although the royal was not accompanied by wife Meghan Markle or their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, the trio were still close to him, with Harry revealing that his youngsters were the image on his phone's lock screen.

