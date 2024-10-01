Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William reunites with David Beckham after Prince Harry's brief return to the UK
prince william smiling in blue shirt and suit © Getty Images

The Prince of Wales visited RAF Northolt in west London

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
8 minutes ago
The Prince of Wales paid a special visit to RAF Northolt on Tuesday to mark the end of the 'Up Against Time' fundraising appeal and to celebrate the launch of their new helicopters.

In his role as Patron of London's Air Ambulance Charity, Prince William, 42, reunited with former England captain, David Beckham, before joining pilots and medical crew.

Take a look in the video below... 

two men in suits sharing a laugh © Getty Images

A warm welcome

William had asked David to be part of the Omaze campaign for the appeal which helped raise £4 million for the charity's cause.

The 'Up Against Time' fundraising appeal was launched in 2021 after it became clear that within a matter of years, the London's Air Ambulance Charity's MD902 helicopters would be out of service.

two men in suits standing in front of red helicopter© Getty Images

A celebration

The appeal raised a total of £16 million which enabled the purchase of two new H135 helicopters. 

William, who worked as an air ambulance pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance between March 2015 and July 2017, shared snippets on X (formerly Twitter), alongside the caption: "Celebrating the launch of @LDNairamb new helicopters with David Beckham!"

air ambulance crew with medicak kit bag© Getty Images

'Wonderful work'

His update went down a treat with royal fans, many of whom were quick to express their joy in the comments section. 

Delighted by their reunion, one follower wrote: "Loving the support from you and David. Congrats on the two new helicopters!" while a second noted: "Wonderful work, well done!!" and a third chimed in: "Amazing! Two fabulous men supporting a great cause!"

man signing helicopter© Getty Images

Getting stuck in

During their visit, William sat in the pilot's seat, before later adding his signature to one of the helicopters. 

members of air ambulance crew with david beckham and prince william© Getty Images

David's involvement

Back in June, Inter Miami CF co-owner David shared a post expressing his support for the charity. "As a proud Londoner I know how vital London's Air Ambulance Charity is. When a patient is critically injured in the capital they don't have time to get to hospital," he shared.

The sports star, who is an LAAC ambassador, continued: "But London's Air Ambulance can deliver expert medics to perform emergency surgery anywhere in the city within minutes. Now they need our support to reach their target to replace their two helicopters and make sure they can keep flying to save lives across London.

"I hope that people respond to this campaign so that everyone in our city knows that London's Air Ambulance will be there if they need them."

prince william laughing © Getty Images

Visit to The Royal London Hospital

Later on, William is set to visit The Royal London Hospital where he'll meet former patients of London's Air Ambulance to discuss their experiences and the vital importance of services such as London's Air Ambulance Charity.

He will then meet with donors and supporters of the 'Up Against Time' fundraising appeal in order to thank them for their efforts.

