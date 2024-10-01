Prince William reunites with David Beckham after Prince Harry's brief return to the UK

The Prince of Wales paid a special visit to RAF Northolt on Tuesday to mark the end of the 'Up Against Time' fundraising appeal and to celebrate the launch of their new helicopters.

In his role as Patron of London's Air Ambulance Charity, Prince William, 42, reunited with former England captain, David Beckham, before joining pilots and medical crew.

A warm welcome William had asked David to be part of the Omaze campaign for the appeal which helped raise £4 million for the charity's cause.



The 'Up Against Time' fundraising appeal was launched in 2021 after it became clear that within a matter of years, the London's Air Ambulance Charity's MD902 helicopters would be out of service.



A celebration The appeal raised a total of £16 million which enabled the purchase of two new H135 helicopters.



William, who worked as an air ambulance pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance between March 2015 and July 2017, shared snippets on X (formerly Twitter), alongside the caption: "Celebrating the launch of @LDNairamb new helicopters with David Beckham!"



'Wonderful work' His update went down a treat with royal fans, many of whom were quick to express their joy in the comments section. Delighted by their reunion, one follower wrote: "Loving the support from you and David. Congrats on the two new helicopters!" while a second noted: "Wonderful work, well done!!" and a third chimed in: "Amazing! Two fabulous men supporting a great cause!"



Getting stuck in During their visit, William sat in the pilot's seat, before later adding his signature to one of the helicopters.

David's involvement Back in June, Inter Miami CF co-owner David shared a post expressing his support for the charity. "As a proud Londoner I know how vital London's Air Ambulance Charity is. When a patient is critically injured in the capital they don't have time to get to hospital," he shared.



The sports star, who is an LAAC ambassador, continued: "But London's Air Ambulance can deliver expert medics to perform emergency surgery anywhere in the city within minutes. Now they need our support to reach their target to replace their two helicopters and make sure they can keep flying to save lives across London.



"I hope that people respond to this campaign so that everyone in our city knows that London's Air Ambulance will be there if they need them."

