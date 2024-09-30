Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince Harry 'honoured' as he steps out for WellChild Awards in London - live updates
Prince Harry smiles at the WellChild Awards © Getty

 The Duke of Sussex has been patron of the charity since 2007

Emily Nash - London
Royal Editor
Online Royal Correspondent
Updated: 2 minutes ago
The Duke of Sussex is back in the UK to attend the WellChild Awards, in association with GSK, in London,  and HELLO! is there to share all of the heartwarming moments.

Prince Harry, 40, who has been patron of the organisation for the past 16 years, has travelled from California to attend the awards, saying ahead of the event: "I am once again honoured to attend this year’s WellChild Awards celebrating the remarkable courage and achievements of children living with complex medical needs.

"These incredible young people, along with the dedicated caregivers, nurses, and professionals who tirelessly support them, inspire us all. It is a true privilege to recognise such extraordinary individuals."

See the Duke's arrival in the video below...

WATCH: Prince Harry is all smiles as he arrives at WellChild Awards

The annual awards celebrate the inspirational qualities of the UK's seriously ill children, and the professionals who help care for them.

Harry will meet with each winner and their families, as well as present the Award for Inspirational Child (aged four to six) and deliver a speech.

Joining him to honour the incredible recipients will be a star-studded line-up of guests.

Last year's awards fell on the eve of the first anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Harry paid his own public to his late grandmother in his speech at the charity's ceremony, saying: "She is looking down on all of us tonight, happy we're together, continuing to spotlight such an incredible community."

See all of the best photos and moments from the night...

1/6

Prince Harry walking© Getty

Prince Harry arrives

The Duke of Sussex was all smiles as he arrived at the ceremony wearing a dark suit and a blue tie. 

2/6

Prince Harry dark suit and blue tie© Getty

Solo appearance

While his wife Meghan has joined Harry at the awards in the past, the Duke made a solo appearance at the bash this year. 

3/6

Prince Harry smiles© Getty

Harry posed with dignitaries at the Royal Lancaster Hotel before the ceremony.

WellChild chief executive Matt James said Harry's involvement with the charity was "huge for us".

He added: "It does two things, it allows us to give our inspiring winners a night they will never forget, a night that will always stay with them.

"But also, it provides us with a platform to tell their stories which is really important for a group of families whose challenges often go unrecognised and misunderstood."

4/6

Prince Harry walking© Getty

Pre-reception

Before the awards, Harry met with each winner and their families at a reception. 

5/6

Kate Garraway attends the Wellchild Awards 2024 © Getty

Kate Garraway

Good Morning Britain's Kate Garraway was among the celebrity guests on the night. 

6/6

Helen Glover at WellChild Awards© Getty

Helen Glover

Rower Helen Glover shared on Instagram ahead of the ceremony: "Getting ready for a very special night at @wellchild awards."

