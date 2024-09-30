Prince Harry 'honoured' as he steps out for WellChild Awards in London - live updates

The Duke of Sussex is back in the UK to attend the WellChild Awards, in association with GSK, in London, and HELLO! is there to share all of the heartwarming moments.

Prince Harry, 40, who has been patron of the organisation for the past 16 years, has travelled from California to attend the awards, saying ahead of the event: "I am once again honoured to attend this year’s WellChild Awards celebrating the remarkable courage and achievements of children living with complex medical needs.

"These incredible young people, along with the dedicated caregivers, nurses, and professionals who tirelessly support them, inspire us all. It is a true privilege to recognise such extraordinary individuals."

See the Duke's arrival in the video below...

WATCH: Prince Harry is all smiles as he arrives at WellChild Awards

The annual awards celebrate the inspirational qualities of the UK's seriously ill children, and the professionals who help care for them.

Harry will meet with each winner and their families, as well as present the Award for Inspirational Child (aged four to six) and deliver a speech.

Joining him to honour the incredible recipients will be a star-studded line-up of guests.

Last year's awards fell on the eve of the first anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Harry paid his own public to his late grandmother in his speech at the charity's ceremony, saying: "She is looking down on all of us tonight, happy we're together, continuing to spotlight such an incredible community."

See all of the best photos and moments from the night...

1/ 6 © Getty Prince Harry arrives The Duke of Sussex was all smiles as he arrived at the ceremony wearing a dark suit and a blue tie.

2/ 6 © Getty Solo appearance While his wife Meghan has joined Harry at the awards in the past, the Duke made a solo appearance at the bash this year.

3/ 6 © Getty Harry posed with dignitaries at the Royal Lancaster Hotel before the ceremony. WellChild chief executive Matt James said Harry's involvement with the charity was "huge for us". He added: "It does two things, it allows us to give our inspiring winners a night they will never forget, a night that will always stay with them. "But also, it provides us with a platform to tell their stories which is really important for a group of families whose challenges often go unrecognised and misunderstood."

4/ 6 © Getty Pre-reception Before the awards, Harry met with each winner and their families at a reception.



5/ 6 © Getty Kate Garraway Good Morning Britain's Kate Garraway was among the celebrity guests on the night.