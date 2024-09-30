Prince Harry 'honoured' as he steps out for WellChild Awards in London - live updates

The Duke of Sussex is back in the UK to attend the WellChild Awards, in association with GSK, in London, and HELLO! is there to share all of the heartwarming moments.
Prince Harry, 40, who has been patron of the organisation for the past 16 years, has travelled from California to attend the awards, saying ahead of the event: "I am once again honoured to attend this year’s WellChild Awards celebrating the remarkable courage and achievements of children living with complex medical needs.
"These incredible young people, along with the dedicated caregivers, nurses, and professionals who tirelessly support them, inspire us all. It is a true privilege to recognise such extraordinary individuals."
See the Duke's arrival in the video below...
The annual awards celebrate the inspirational qualities of the UK's seriously ill children, and the professionals who help care for them.
Harry will meet with each winner and their families, as well as present the Award for Inspirational Child (aged four to six) and deliver a speech.
Joining him to honour the incredible recipients will be a star-studded line-up of guests.
Last year's awards fell on the eve of the first anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Harry paid his own public to his late grandmother in his speech at the charity's ceremony, saying: "She is looking down on all of us tonight, happy we're together, continuing to spotlight such an incredible community."
