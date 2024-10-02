Prince George is the image of uncle James Middleton as a child

The resemblance between the Prince and Princess of Wales's children with their family members is often noticed, particularly the likes of Princess Charlotte and the late Queen as a young girl.

And while Prince George is the image of his father Prince William as a child, there's also a striking likeness between George and his paternal uncle, James Middleton.

Kate's brother, who has just released his debut book, often posts personal snaps on Instagram and an image of James as a young boy with fair hair and a gap-toothed smile reminds us of George when he was around six.

"There are slight similarities between the pic of James & HRH Prince George," one social media follower commented at the time.

"@jmidy looks so much like Prince George" another agreed, while a third said: "You look like prince George in this picture!"

© Instagram / Getty James as a child with his grandparents' bulldog Gibson and George in 2019

James's nieces and nephews are mentioned throughout his memoir, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, including the moment George, Charlotte and Louis and Pippa Matthews' children, Arthur, Grace and Rose, met his baby son Inigo for the first time.

© Instagram James and Alizee's son turned one last month

Recalling the precious moment in September 2023, the new father wrote: "On the first weekend after his birth - it is hard to believe he is only two days old - my sisters and their children come to visit and we all have lunch together at Mum and Dad's.

"There are cries from the cousins of 'Was I ever that small?' and they take it in turns to cuddle Inigo in their laps. They've worked out that there is a ten-year age gap between George and Inigo and they can't wait for him to be big enough to join in their adventures.

"Mum and Dad are delighted by their new grandson, but Mum seems mildly incredulous that her little boy now has a son of his own. She laughs because she still thinks of me as her baby."

© Instagram / @jmidy James opened up about his childhood and fatherhood in his book

James also talks about visiting Kate in Anglesey, where she and William lived when George was a baby.

"I have cherished memories of visiting them with Ella when George was still a baby and going for bracing walks along cliff tops and across vast golden beaches with Catherine while William was at work."