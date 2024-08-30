Princess Kate's 'isolated' newlywed home by the sea is nothing like Adelaide Cottage

The Prince and Princess of Wales are raising their three young children in Adelaide Cottage - their candy pink home on the Windsor Home Park estate.

But it wasn't the home the couple moved straight into following their 2011 nuptials. Many remember the Waleses' time at Kensington Palace before their relocation to Windsor, but it was a remote Welsh island that provided the love nest of the royal newlyweds.

© Shutterstock The Wales family live in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor

The loved-up pair lived in a cottage on the Bodorgan Estate as William was working as a search and rescue pilot with the Royal Air Force. The couple stayed there until 2013 meaning it is believed to be Prince George's first home.

Kate's quiet life in Anglesey

© Shutterstock Prince William and Princess Kate's four-bedroom home in Anglesey, Wales

The Princess was able to live reasonably under the radar, especially compared to the examined lifestyle she led in London. During her residency, Kate was spotted shopping at her local Waitrose on Anglesey and shopping for dog food in Llangefni.

© Alamy The high street in Llangefni, Anglesey where Kate shopped

However, this remote lifestyle wasn't all it's cracked up to be as far as the mother of three was concerned. In 2020, the St Andrew's aluma opened up about her experiences of living in such a secluded location when she visited a children’s centre in Cardiff.

© Shutterstock The Farmhouse where Prince William and Kate lived in Anglesey

A lonely location

"I was chatting to some of the mums, I had just had George and William was still working with search and rescue, so we came up here when George was a tiny, tiny little baby, in the middle of Anglesey," the royal mother remembered.

© Getty William and Kate were living in Anglesey when they welcomed their son George, in 2013

"It was so isolated, so cut off, I didn't have my family around me, he was doing night shifts, so if only I'd had a centre like this at a certain time."

© Getty Kate gave birth to Prince George in London

However, her husband was able to look back fondly on the time they spent in Wales. "This island has been our first home together, and it will always be an immensely special place for us both," William said. "Catherine and I look forward to returning again and again over the coming years with our family.

© Getty William and Kate lived in Anglesey for the first years of their marriage

"I know that I speak for Catherine when I say that I have never in my life known somewhere as beautiful and as welcoming as Anglesey."

© Getty Kate felt isolated in Wales

Though remote, their farmhouse on the Bodorgan Estate was aesthetically beautiful with a white exterior, four bedrooms, and views of the Eryri mountains.

© Alamy The Wales' home had views of Snowdonia

The Royal Residences: A Look Inside

Family-orientated Windsor

© PA Images Harry and Meghan used to live at Frogmore Cottage on the same estate

Since their move to Windsor, the couple have enjoyed a life surrounded by family. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lived in Frogmore Cottage until 2020 when they moved to California.

© Shutterstock Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, the home of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah The Duchess of York

The divorced Duke and Duchess of York also live at Royal Lodge on the same Home Park Estate, while Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton live in Bucklebury, a short drive away. King Charles also has access to the main attraction - Windsor Castle.