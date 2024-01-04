Princess Charlotte is the spitting image of the late Queen in new photograph

The Prince and Princess of Wales's children joined them on for the Christmas Day walkabout, where they charmed the crowds outside St Mary Magdalene church in Sandringham.

Prince William and Kate's daughter, Princess Charlotte, eight, was pictured receiving flowers from well-wishers and in a kind gesture, she was spotted encouraging her cousin Mia Tindall to accept a bouquet.

In a viral Tik Tok video, Charlotte beams at nine-year-old Mia before appearing to tell her cousin: "You can get them Mia."

Among the crowds outside the church was groom Daniel Campbell, 31, whose charming photograph of Charlotte has been used on the week's HELLO! magazine cover, and the young royal looks strikingly similar to her late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

He told HELLO!: "She was so polite and confident. It was like she was made for this role. Everybody was saying how much she looks like the late Queen and how elegant and professional she is, like her mum. She had perfect manners and said to a young lad who gave her a present: 'Thank you. I hope you have a lovely Christmas.'"

© Daniel Campbell Princess Charlotte spoke with well-wishers outside the church on Christmas Day

Charlotte has often been compared to childhood photographs of the late Queen and King Charles's maternal cousin, Lady Sarah Chatto.

Royal fans have also noticed the similarity between snaps of Charlotte and her father, Prince William, when he was a young boy.

© Getty Princess Charlotte resembles a young Queen Elizabeth II

In fact, the Prince of Wales even mistook a picture of himself for Charlotte when he visited Bradford in 2020.

Asking a woman who baked the cupcakes with the pictures of the royals on, William queried: "Is that me? Doesn't it look like Charlotte?"

© Getty Prince William mistook this childhood photo (right) of himself for Charlotte

To which an astonished Kate replied: "It looks so much like Charlotte."

William then asked again: "Is that me?"

Upon confirmation that the photo was indeed of him and not little Charlotte, he said: "Oh my goodness that looks just like Charlotte. It's incredible, I haven't seen that before. Very alike in similarity. Well done you, that's a lot of hard work. Mary Berry would be very impressed right now. Incredible."

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast Christmas Special