The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, have almost stolen the show at several weddings in recent years. The young royals have had plenty of practice as pageboy and bridesmaid at the nuptials of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, as well as Kate's close friend Sophie Carter.

George and Charlotte had their first bridal party roles at Pippa Middleton's wedding in 2017

It seems likely that George, Charlotte and younger brother Louis will have been picked to be part of the bridal party for Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's wedding, as well as on their uncle James Middleton's big day to Alizee Thevenet.

However, both couples have been forced to postpone their weddings due to the coronavirus pandemic. Princess Beatrice and property developer Edoardo were set to exchange vows at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace on 29 May, with a reception to take place at Buckingham Palace after the ceremony. Buckingham Palace is yet to announce the new date for the royal wedding.

Charlotte and George at Eugenie's wedding in October 2018

The Duchess of Cambridge's younger brother James spoke about having to push back his nuptials in a video he uploaded to Instagram earlier in May, as he surprised his fiancée by shaving off his beard. "As Alizee and myself were due to get married... well actually, this month," he began to explain. "She's never seen me without a beard, so I thought it was about time I showed her what was behind it.

"In fact, what I am most worried about is these guys might not recognise me afterwards. Say goodbye," he said before using an electric shaver and then a razor to completely shave off his beard.

Details of the bridal party for both forthcoming weddings hasn't been announced, but it seems likely that the Cambridge children will have been given special roles. Royal fans will have to wait a little longer to see more cute moments from George, Charlotte and Louis.

