Prince George's daring new hobby revealed – 'He absolutely loves it'

Prince George has done a lot during his young life from accompanying his parents across the globe to hobbies closer to home, including football and playing the guitar.

However, during a meeting with Olympic champions Adam Peaty and Tom Dean, George's father, the Prince of Wales, revealed that the young royal has picked up a brand-new interest. "George loves scuba diving," William explained. "He's 11 years old. We took him under thinking he would freak out. He absolutely loves it. It's just introducing him to the world of water."

Both William and his wife, the Princess of Wales enjoy getting in the pool, with the heir to the throne having previously captained his university's water polo team.

When William was appointed patron of the English Schools' Swimming Association in 2007, he said: "Having swum and played water polo throughout my days at school and university, I am well aware of the great benefits and pleasure that can be derived from them."

© Handout William is a keen scuba diver

Kate, meanwhile, is a fan of cold water swimming, which has numerous health benefits.

During the meeting, William also revealed the reason that he was absent from this year's Olympic Games in Paris.

© Getty William met with Olympic heroes

The royal explained to the athletes: "I was so keen to come but I have to say after reading someone's interview about Covid [looking at Adam Peaty - who tested positive during the games] I decided, because my wife was obviously having chemo, that I didn't want to risk bringing Covid home."

Scuba diving isn't the only daring hobby of Prince George and the royal has reportedly enjoyed a flying lesson towards the end of the summer holidays.

© Getty George also reportedly enjoys flying

The Sun reported that the youngster flew with an instructor as his parents watched from the ground at White Waltham Airfield near Maidenhead, Berkshire, a 20-minute drive from their Windsor home.

Flying runs through the blood of the royal family with William training as a Search and Rescue Pilot in 2009. George's great-grandfather, the late Prince Philip, began his flying training in 1952 at White Waltham and received his Royal Air Force wings in 1953.