Princess Kate's latest outing hints at 'significant comeback' for hobby

Amid her recovery from cancer, Princess Kate said she is "focusing on staying cancer-free," and as such, the royal is concentrating on things that bring her joy.

In line with this focus, Thursday saw the Princess of Wales attend the English National Ballet's performance of Giselle in London, taking to social media to share her delight at the show.

"Thank you to @ENBallet and @Sadlers_Wells for the wonderfully powerful, moving and inspiring performance of Akram Khan's Giselle. Creativity at its best!" the royal wrote.

Princess Kate isn't alone in her passion for ballet, in fact, according to world-renowned ballerina and expert ballet coach Isabella McGuire Mayes, "Ballet is expected to make a significant comeback in 2025.

"Ballet is not just a tradition—it's a powerful tool for self-expression and discipline," Isabella, who hopes to bring ballet to everyone via her platform, Ballet with Isabella, adds.

Whether Princess Kate partakes in ballet classes herself, or prefers to watch from the audience, she's not the only royal family member who enjoys the medium.

Princess Kate passed on her passion to her daughter, Princess Charlotte.

The Princess of Wales first mentioned her daughter's passion for dance in 2017, saying that Charlotte "absolutely loves [ballet]."

Prince William confirmed the youngster's hobby, explaining: "Charlotte is running around the kitchen in her dresses and ballet stuff and everything."

Princess Kate reconfirmed Charlotte's passion last year, during an outing in Lancaster, telling the public: "My daughter Charlotte likes dancing, she loves ballet and tap."

Princess Charlotte's grandmother, Queen Camilla, is frequently vocal about her love of ballet. In September, King Charles' wife paid a visit to the English National Ballet’s Mulryan Centre for Dance, saying: " I love ballet, In any form, I love dance."

Referring to her ballet classes for over sixties, which she began in lockdown, the queen added: "I do a bit of Silver Swans myself. The ladies today would rather show me up. I do love it."

Speaking of when she first took up the medium in 2020, Queen Camilla said: "I had certainly never done ballet before, and it doesn't matter whether you have done ballet or not, it's something that will make you feel better. It gives you a certain amount of confidence in yourself, it's just a bit of discipline."

The royal even went so far as to say she was 'hooked' on ballet, so we imagine she and Princess Charlotte have shared a few chats about their joint hobby!

We hope to see a three-generation trip to the ballet from Queen Camilla and Princesses Kate and Charlotte in the near future!

