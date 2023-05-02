Princess Kate's stress-busting ritual ahead of busy coronation

The Princess of Wales has a simple trick for staying cool in demanding situations

During the national mourning period of Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Kate memorably shared that she was struggling to sleep during the stressful time.

As we all know, a lack of sleep can wreak havoc on our health, but the royal revealed last week that she has a hobby that will likely make stressful situations easier to manage – and thus minimise the impact on her sleep.

During a visit to the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team headquarters in Merthyr Tydfil last week, an onlooker revealed to People: "Kate told me she goes cold water swimming."

© Getty Princess Kate's outdoor hobby helps keep her mindful

Not for the faint-hearted, cold water swimming is as chilly as it sounds, involving swimming in cold bodies of water – but the benefits are more than worth it, with Meghan Markle a fan too.

Dr. Sarah Brewer, medical director of supplement brand Healthspan, explains: "Cold water immersion stimulates endorphins to improve mood to help combat stress, anxiety and depression."

Sharing how Princess Kate's hobby will help keep stress at bay, Dr. Sarah said: "Cold water keeps you in the moment, so it's the ultimate form of mindfulness. It helps to achieve calm meditation as you focus on your breathing."

Studies support the mental health benefits of cold water therapy too. Research by Swim England for World Mental Health Day found that of those who partake in cold water swimming regularly, 43 per cent said it made them feel happier, 26 per cent felt more motivated to complete daily tasks and 15 per cent said life felt more manageable after cold water therapy.

© Getty Princess Kate has a hobby that helps her cope with stress

Ali Phillips, who instructs wild swimming sessions at the Lake District spa Armathwaite Hall explains that cold water therapy gives us a chance to switch off – ideal for Princess Kate who likely has a lot on her mind this week!

"Once you're immersed in the cold water you are fully in that experience and forget about everything else," she says.

With a busy schedule over the coming days, Princess Kate might not have time to make her way to a cool pool or lake, but if she still wants to feel the stress-busting benefits, turning the shower to cold for several seconds has a similar effect.

