Prince William reveals the one thing Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis disagree over at home
Prince William with Princess Kate, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte© Chris Jackson

Prince William reveals the one thing his kids George, Charlotte and Louis disagree over at home

The Prince of Wales has been President of BAFTA since 2010…

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
12 minutes ago
Prince William has revealed the one thing his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, disagree on at home.

The revelation was made when William attended an event at BAFTA headquarters on Piccadilly on Wednesday morning, an event co-hosted by the television organisation and the Royal African Society.

Princes George and Louis with Princess Charlotte at Trooping the Colour© Getty
The sibling trio are just like any other siblings behind closed doors

During the event, William also spoke with students from the National Film and TV School (NFTS), who have been supported by the Royal African Society and are working with it on the upcoming Film Africa festival, which promotes diverse voices and narratives in African storytelling.

In a chat with Erik Scott, an NFTS student on the festival’s selection committee, William joked that with so much screen content to choose from, his three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – are “always wrestling over the remote” at home.

William was joined by actors Stephen Merchant, Andy Serkis, Celia Imrie, and film director Paul Greengrass, all four of whom are donors to the Prince William BAFTA Bursary fund.

The bursary provides grants of up to £2,000 to help young people from underrepresented groups advance their careers in film, games, or television.

Whilst they may be the future of the British royal family, it appears that behind closed doors, they are just like any other siblings.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis watched the game at their Windsor home with their mum, the Princess of Wales© Instagram
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis watched the game at their Windsor home with their mum, the Princess of Wales

In July, the royals gave fans a glimpse inside their unexpectedly modest living room at Adelaide Cottage, when William and the Princess of Wales shared a candid photo of Charlotte and Louis watching football.

"@england, your teamwork, grit, and determination were an inspiration to all of us, young and old. Congratulations to Spain. W & C," read the post, which showed the young royals in football shirts on a deep green sofa, watching the game on TV.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

"Quite a small telly," wrote one royal fan on X. Another added: "They have a small TV?" Meanwhile, a third penned: "Love how this is a private moment from home! This is so relatable. Thank you, Princess, for sharing with us!"

