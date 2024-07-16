Princess Kate and Prince William's modest living room at Adelaide Cottage is so unexpected

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a sweet photo of their two youngest children, nine-year-old Princess Charlotte and six-year-old Prince Louis on Sunday as they enjoyed an evening at home watching the Euros final match between England and Spain.
But it was their living room setting at Adelaide Cottage that caught the attention of royal fans.
"@england, your teamwork, grit and determination were an inspiration to all of us, young and old. Congratulations to Spain. W & C," the post was captioned which saw the young royals in football shirts on a deep green sofa watching the game on a TV.
"Quite a small telly," wrote one royal fan on X. Another added: "They have a small tv?". Meanwhile, a third penned: "Love how this is a private moment from home! This is so relatable. Thank you Princess for sharing with us!".
The Waleses' home at Adelaide Cottage
With all the grandeur of Buckingham Palace, Balmoral, Sandringham, and Windsor Castle, royal fans were surprised by the modest size of their TV and their seemingly humble surroundings in general.
The Waleses moved out of London in 2022 and now live in the pink cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle.
Their Grade II listed cottage at Windsor provides far greener surroundings for Charlotte and Louis to grow up in alongside their older brother Prince George, 10.
Their abode is nestled in the heart of the 655-acre Windsor estate and offers four bedrooms. The royal bolthole was originally built for Queen Adelaide and, according to the Royal Collection, it was built using materials from the Royal Lodge - the current residence of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.
In 2015, the cottage underwent renovations, having previously featured a Graeco-Egyptian marble fireplace and a master bedroom with a ceiling painted with dolphins.
Their former home at Kensington Palace
Their previous home at Kensington Palace was more typically lavish, affording the family to enjoy a London life from their 20-room, four-storey apartment.
The property, which overlooks Hyde Park, previously belonged to Princess Margaret and also boasted five reception rooms, three main bedrooms, dressing rooms, a night and day nursery, and staff quarters.
Modern additions to the property include underfloor heating, encrypted WIFI, a TV projector, and a panic room.
The Waleses' country home
When not kicking back at Adelaide cottage, or heading back to their London apartment after business in the city, the Wales family can be found at their country residence - Anmer Hall in Norfolk.
The property was acquired by the Sandringham Estate shortly after it was purchased by Queen Victoria. William and Kate inherited Anmer Hall as a wedding gift from Queen Elizabeth.
