Kate Middleton and Prince William's modest living room at Adelaide Cottage surprised us
william and kate with adelaide cottage backdrop© Shutterstock,Getty

Princess Kate and Prince William's modest living room at Adelaide Cottage is so unexpected

Prince and Princess of Wales live with their children at Adelaide Cottage  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a sweet photo of their two youngest children, nine-year-old Princess Charlotte and six-year-old Prince Louis on Sunday as they enjoyed an evening at home watching the Euros final match between England and Spain.

But it was their living room setting at Adelaide Cottage that caught the attention of royal fans. 

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis watched the game at their Windsor home with their mum, the Princess of Wales© Instagram
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis watched the game at their Windsor home with their mum, the Princess of Wales

"@england, your teamwork, grit and determination were an inspiration to all of us, young and old. Congratulations to Spain. W & C," the post was captioned which saw the young royals in football shirts on a deep green sofa watching the game on a TV.

"Quite a small telly," wrote one royal fan on X. Another added: "They have a small tv?". Meanwhile, a third penned: "Love how this is a private moment from home! This is so relatable. Thank you Princess for sharing with us!".

The Waleses' home at Adelaide Cottage

Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor Estate, the home of the Prince and Princess of Wales© Shutterstock
The Wales family live in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor

With all the grandeur of Buckingham Palace, Balmoral, Sandringham, and Windsor Castle, royal fans were surprised by the modest size of their TV and their seemingly humble surroundings in general. 

Prince William with Princess Kate, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte© Chris Jackson
The Waleses live in Windsor

The Waleses moved out of London in 2022 and now live in the pink cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle. 

Pink house in grounds© Shutterstock
The cottage has a beautiful pink exterior

Their Grade II listed cottage at Windsor provides far greener surroundings for Charlotte and Louis to grow up in alongside their older brother Prince George, 10. 

adelaide lodge windsor© Alamy
An old drawing of what the royal couple's cottage used to look like

Their abode is nestled in the heart of the 655-acre Windsor estate and offers four bedrooms. The royal bolthole was originally built for Queen Adelaide and, according to the Royal Collection, it was built using materials from the Royal Lodge - the current residence of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

In 2015, the cottage underwent renovations, having previously featured a Graeco-Egyptian marble fireplace and a master bedroom with a ceiling painted with dolphins.

Their former home at Kensington Palace

Their previous home at Kensington Palace was more typically lavish, affording the family to enjoy a London life from their 20-room, four-storey apartment. 

A photo of Kensington Palace against a blue sky© Gareth Cattermole
The couple lived on the grounds of Kensington Palace

The property, which overlooks Hyde Park, previously belonged to Princess Margaret and also boasted five reception rooms, three main bedrooms, dressing rooms, a night and day nursery, and staff quarters.

Princess Margaret (1930 - 2002) and the Queen Mother (1900 - 2002) arriving for the fourth day at Ascot© George W. Hales
The cottage was previously the residence of the late Queen's sister Princess Margaret

Modern additions to the property include underfloor heating, encrypted WIFI, a TV projector, and a panic room.

The Waleses' country home

Anmer Hall is close to the Sandringham Estate© Max Mumby/Indigo
Anmer Hall is close to the Sandringham Estate

When not kicking back at Adelaide cottage, or heading back to their London apartment after business in the city, the Wales family can be found at their country residence - Anmer Hall in Norfolk. 

William, Kate, George, Charlotte and Louis clap for carers outside Anmer Hall, Norfolk© Getty
William, Kate and their children spent lockdown at Anmer Hall, Norfolk

The property was acquired by the Sandringham Estate shortly after it was purchased by Queen Victoria. William and Kate inherited Anmer Hall as a wedding gift from Queen Elizabeth.

