Prince William makes revelation about his wife Princess Kate during BAFTA outing

Prince William gave a glimpse inside his home life with his wife Princess Kate while attending the BAFTAs on Sunday night.

The Prince of Wales, who is President of BAFTA and arrived at the awards ceremony alone, told BAFTA executives that he and Kate like to watch films together at home and while they usually try to view as many of the nominated films as possible ahead of the annual ceremony, they weren't able to this year.

"I'm sorry Catherine's not here. She does love the BAFTAs," William told chief executive of the Southbank Centre, Elaine Bedell, who responded: "Yes, I remember last year about the films that you'd watched."

William, 41, revealed: "All the ones I watch, she watches with me. So we go through it carefully.

© Getty Prince William attended the 2024 BAFTAs on Sunday

"Do you feel you've watched everyone this year?" asked Elaine, to which William regrettably replied: "No, I've done the fewest I've ever done this year, annoyingly. I've had other things on my mind but hopefully I'll catch up."

It's been a difficult few months for William, who's been caring for his wife following her abdominal surgery last month, while also looking after their three young children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, and balancing his royal duties.

Kate is currently recovering at their Windsor home, Adelaide Cottage, and is not expected to return to public-facing duties until after Easter.

© Getty Princess Kate is recovering from abdominal surgery

Her surgery comes amid King Charles' cancer diagnosis. Earlier this month, the palace released a statement that read: "During the King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."

The King appears to be in good spirits following the news, and was spotted smiling and waving to crowds on Sunday as he attended church with his wife Queen Camilla at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, where he has been recuperating.

© Mark Cuthbert King Charles waved to crowds as he attended the Sunday service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene

While the monarch has continued to work on state duties and paperwork, including taking his red boxes of official paperwork and speaking to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak by telephone, he's had to pause his public-facing duties.

A well-placed source told HELLO! that Charles will be feeling a great deal of "frustration" as he's forced to take a step from certain royal duties.

© Samir Hussein Charles' cancer diagnosis was announced in February

"His overriding sense will be one of frustration that he will be letting people down because he'll have to cancel a series of planned engagements," the source said in last week's issue of the magazine.

"He will be doing everything he can to take the treatment programme seriously; to get back to full fitness as soon as possible in order to minimize the amount of disruption his personal situation causes to his role as head of nation and state."