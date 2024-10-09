Royal party tricks: King Charles' incredible conjuring skills, Zara Tindall's unexpected talent & more

Party tricks are the ultimate crowd pleaser! Whether it's a case of unearthing hidden talents or finessing a skill you've been harnessing for years, it's fair to say there's never a dull moment when party tricks are brought into the equation…

Moonwalking, match tricks, ear wiggling, crafty coin magic… the list goes on. But did you know that several members of the British royal family boast their own arsenal of nifty stunts?

As spooky season fast approaches and with Christmas party season on the horizon, join HELLO! as we take a deep dive into some of the very best royal party tricks.

King Charles

Our OG party prince King Charles has a passion for many things - magic included. Back in 1975, the monarch performed a sleight of hand Cups and Balls routine which later gained him entry into the secretive Magic Circle.

© Getty Images Prince Charles performs his first conjuring trick in public to gain his membership to the Magic Circle

It was his first time performing the trick in public! Thankfully, Charles' conjuring skills went down a treat with curious onlookers. In his report for the December 1975 issue of The Magic Circular, Alan Snowden wrote of His Majesty: "His natural charm and personality enthralled as he continued his performance."

Charles was encouraged to apply for membership of the society by his great-uncle, Lord Mountbatten. To this day, Charles remains an Honorary Life Member and a Member of the Inner Magic Circle.

Prince William

The Prince of Wales has a secret knack for juggling. And back in 2020, Prince William proved an absolute hoot when he showcased his gravity-defying skills during a meeting with Galway Community Circus performers, local artists and young musicians.

© Getty Images Prince William showed off his juggling skills during a visit to Galway

He notably had his wife Princess Kate cast under a spell, with the royal mother-of-three clapping with joy as William deftly tossed two balls into the air. When a third ball was introduced, however, things got a little more challenging… With some extra practise we don't doubt that the Prince will soon be able to level up his impressive juggling skills.

Mike Tindall

Former England rugby player Mike Tindall shares an incredibly close bond with the royal family, to the point where he feels comfortable pulling off entertaining illusions. Back in 2019, he famously made the late Queen chuckle with laughter at Royal Ascot.

© Getty Images Mike's charming antics never fail to impress

In a bid to impress, Mike was photographed removing his dapper top hat to reveal a miniature chocolate hat. He then swiftly placed the teeny headpiece back inside his top hat and proceeded to continue as normal. Take a look in the video below…

WATCH: Mike Tindall makes the Queen laugh at Royal Ascot

"It is a chocolate hat that I am taking home for my daughter Mia. I was given it at lunch but it is really annoying to store in a pocket so I decided to put it in my top hat instead," he told The Telegraph's royal correspondent Camilla Tominey at the time.

Zara Tindall

It's no secret that Zara Tindall is an accomplished rider, but did you know that Princess Anne's daughter also has a knack for karaoke?

© Getty Images Princess Anne's daughter is the unofficial queen of karaoke

Back in 2019, the royal attended a charity golf tournament at the Celtic Manor in Wales. During the weekend event, Zara revealed her incredible vocal skills as she took part in karaoke, singing Paul Simon's huge hit, 'You Can Call Me Al'. And the fun didn't end there… Zara's husband Mike also took to the stage later that evening to perform a rousing rendition of Robbie Williams' 'Angels'.

The late Queen

In her youth, Queen Elizabeth II was renowned for her remarkable mimicking and acting abilities. Indeed, the late monarch was so enthralled with doing impressions that she desperately wanted to become an impersonator!

Speaking on HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast, Gyles Brandreth explained: "Florence Desmond was a female impersonator. And in the 1930s and 1940s, she was famous on the radio doing impersonations of people like Mae West, Barletta…

© Getty Images The late Queen as 'Prince Salvador' in the Christmas production of 'Sleeping Beauty' at Windsor Castle

"And Queen Elizabeth II, or she was then Princess Elizabeth, living in Windsor Castle, thought 'Ooh this is what I'd like to be. I'd like to be an impressionist.'

"And the Queen, then as a teenager, began doing impressions. And she said to me, 'Oh, I can still do George Formby'. And there and then the Queen picked up an imaginary ukulele, began strumming it and singing 'When I'm Cleaning Windows' in a perfect Lancashire accent.

"And she could do regional accents from all over the country… She could also do things. She could do objects, she could do horses. She could do different breeds of horses… She could do Concorde landing over Windsor Castle. The noise of the aeroplane approaching, the gears changing, the wheels coming down the whole roar of it. She could do the whole kit and caboodle."