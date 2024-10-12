Durek Verrett reveals 'surprise' honeymoon destination with Princess Märtha Louise

Durek Verrett gave a glimpse into his honeymoon with Princess Märtha Louise as he shared a snapshot of the couple's luxurious private villa.

Taking to Instagram, the 49-year-old revealed that he surprised the Norweigan royal with a visit to Villa Macakiziv in Turkey. The dreamy location boasted a large private pool surrounded by lush greenery and plush furniture.

© Durek Verrett The newlyweds enjoyed trip to Turkey for their honeymoon

Another photo showed the newlyweds looking loved up as they posed alongside each other at a waterside restaurant. Märtha Louise looked stunning in a yellow ruffle dress, while the Durek wore a printed shirt.

The sixth-generation shaman wrote: "After our breathtaking, love-filled, and truly enchanting wedding, shared with the most beautiful, creative, and inspirational family and friends, I whisked my beloved wife @iam_marthalouise away on a surprise honeymoon—one crafted for the purest of hearts. We journeyed to a paradise where I spent my early years, surrounded by the loving and nurturing spirit of Turkey’s rich culture.

"Our private villa by the sea @villamacakizi became the perfect haven to share our love, devotion, and the dawn of our new beginning as husband and wife. For the first part of our honeymoon, we welcomed our cherished family and friends to revel in our joy, surrounding us with the warmth and love they bring into our lives.

© Durek Verrett Durek gave a glimpse into the couple's lavish villa

"Every moment was designed to make my wife feel as loved and nurtured as she so selflessly nurtures everyone around her. My love, this is just the beginning. There is so much more to come."

Märtha Louise, 53, and shaman Durek tied the knot in front of 350 guests at the Hotel Union in Geiranger, Norway on Saturday 31 August.

© Click 10 The couple tied the knot in August

The bride looked stunning in a bespoke Tina Steffenakk Hermansen ivory wedding dress, paired with King Olav's Gift Tiara, given to Märtha Louise on her 18th birthday. Groom Derek looked smart for the big day wearing a black tuxedo, with the couple's monograms embroidered in gold into the jacket.

The celebrations took place throughout the weekend, kicking off with a meet-and-greet party on the Thursday, followed by a Latin American-themed pre-wedding bash on Friday.