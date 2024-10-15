Sarah Ferguson makes bold statement on 65th birthday alongside Princess Beatrice

Sarah Ferguson celebrated her 65th birthday in style at the tenth anniversary of the annual Lady Garden Foundation lunch.

The event, held at the exquisite Langan's Brasserie in London's Mayfair on Tuesday, was made even more memorable as Sarah was joined by her eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, for the occasion.

© Getty Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson at the 10th Annual Lady Garden Foundation Lunch

The royal duo happily stopped and posed for photos at the star-studded event, which marked the first time they were pictured together since Beatrice announced her second pregnancy.

Birthday girl Sarah looked fabulous in a colourful printed blouse and a black pencil skirt, which she styled further with a coordinating headband and chic pointed heels.

Following the exciting announcement, the proud grandmother expressed her joy over their expanding family.

"A very proud GiGi/Mum today. Such an incredible blessing and an embrace to my heart," she wrote on Instagram. "Wolfie, August, Ernie and Sienna will be over the moon to have the fifth member of the five aside!"

© Getty The royal mother-and-daughter duo looked lovely

The charity's lunch, aimed to raise awareness and funding for gynaecological health, was attended by a whole host of stars, including co-founders Josephine Daniel, Tamara Beckwith Veroni, Jenny Halpern Prince and Mika Simmon. Other attendees included Dame Joan Collins, Jack Savoretti, Elizabeth Hurley and Yasmin Le Bon.

"I think it's very important to amplify the voice for gynae health and I think that the Lady Garden is revolutionising health," Sarah exclusively told HELLO! at the luncheon. "I think what breast cancer was all those years ago, and being an AAA patient of breast cancer... I don't want to say, sufferer, because I am not a sufferer I am a fighter and I'm a great survivor.

"I love the fact that I'm here, having had a mastectomy and now I'm talking about it big time and about Lady Garden being the voice of to amplify the voice for to help save lives."

WATCH: Inside Sarah Ferguson's 65th birthday celebrations

Her daughter Beatrice added: "I think about the much-needed research into women's health and how little data there is around women's health, especially around cancers such as gynaecological cancers.

"I think organisations like this, they are able to fund some of that research and do masterful things and we need to spread awareness and keep talking about it."

© Getty Jenny Halpern Prince and Tamara Beckwith hosted the lunch which raised vital funds for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity

The funds raised are going towards The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, which supports the work of The Royal Marsden, a world-leading cancer centre. The annual lunch has helped the Lady Garden Foundation raise just under £3 million over the past ten years.

Co-founder Jenny has said of the event: "With the rates of cervical screening declining, there really is a crisis in women’s health, which needs urgent attention.

"Myself and the rest of The Lady Garden Foundation team are so pleased to have hosted another successful event to raise much-needed funds for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity and are so grateful to everyone who has helped make it happen."

