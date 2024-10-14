Princess Eugenie shares personal photo with sons August and Ernest

Princess Eugenie delighted royal fans with a touching glimpse into her private life, celebrating a special milestone - six years of marriage with her beloved husband, Jack Brooksbank.

The royal couple, who tied the knot in a fairytale wedding at St. George's Chapel in Windsor in 2018, have since become proud parents of two sweet boys, three-year-old August and one-year-old Ernest.

© Instagram Princess Eugenie shared this rare picture with her sons and husband Jack

To mark this special occasion, Princess Eugenie, 34, shared an intimate photo of her growing family on social media, offering a rare glimpse into their world.

The photograph captured Eugenie and Jack enjoying a low-key country walk with their two sons, who rocked colourful wellies. This snap also shows that Ernest has reached the incredible milestone that he is now taking his first steps.

"6 years later…" gushed Eugenie. Just hours earlier, the royal shared two images from her big day including a never-before-seen moment of the bride and groom sharing a kiss during their reception.

"Best day ever marrying you... happy 6th anniversary my love," she wrote.

The post was met with an outpouring of love from fans and followers, with one saying: "The most magical day full of love [heart emojis] You two are the best xx." Another added: "Literally, the most beautiful royal bride! I loved everything about your look that day. Classic and stunning! Happy anniversary."

Since becoming parents, the couple have kept their children mostly out of the public eye, choosing to protect their privacy. However, on special occasions like this, Princess Eugenie often shares small glimpses of their life together.

© Instagram Eugenie is enjoying summer with her two sons

The celebration comes shortly after Eugenie's elder sister Princess Beatrice confirmed she was pregnant with her second child.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Eugenie admitted that her boys aren't yet aware they have another cousin on the way. "I haven't got that far yet," she said. "I think maybe Augie will see the tummy growing and realise but no, they don't get it. Just yet."

Eugenie also revealed that she and her sister swap parenting advice, and how she is very much looking forward to becoming an auntie again.

© Getty Eugenie and Jack on their wedding day

"I ring her a lot about meltdowns and what we do and this and that," she said. "When I was Instagramming that photo, I rang her, and I was like, 'What do you want me to say?' Because I always want to ask, just in case. And she said, 'Can't wait to talk about the trials and tribulations of motherhood.'

"I posted about our mothering journey, because it really is like you become part of a club - a mothering club. And when your children are the same age and they're going through the same things, it's just the luckiest thing in the world… And Bea's my big sister, I talk to her about everything."