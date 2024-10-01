Sarah, Duchess of York talks granddaughter Sienna's unicorn-themed birthday party - exclusive

Sarah, Duchess of York jetted off to New York for Climate Week last month but before her trip, the author and her family marked a very special occasion.

The Duchess is a proud grandmother to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's sons, August and Ernest, and Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's daughter, Sienna, with the latter celebrating her third birthday in September.

Sarah revealed to HELLO! that she marked her granddaughter's special day with a family party.

"We had such a good time, with balloons and a fabulous unicorn cake from Tesco," she recalls. "I also gave her a pink mackintosh with glitter in it and I think mum was thrilled with that!"

Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi was born at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London on 18 September 2021, with her middle name a nod to her late great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

The tot also has an older half-brother, Christopher Woolf, known as Wolfie, from her father Edoardo's previous relationship with American architect, Dara Huang.

Leading by example for her grandchildren

Sarah and her daughters are all passionate about saving the planet, with the Duchess joining forces with Sabrina Elba in the Big Apple to lead a discussion for Global Citizen NOW's Health & Climate Financing Sessions and, supported by her daughter Princess Beatrice, officially launch her Youth Impact Council organisation.

Protecting the environment is a cause that has always been close to Sarah's heart.

"I was brought up on a farm where my father taught me to believe in the power of nature. I want my grandchildren to see a harvest with poppy fields," she says.

Another way she wants to lead is by encouraging children to read. She is shortly to release another children's book, with the aim of getting youngsters to "stop swiping" on smartphones, and says she loves sharing her stories with her grandchildren.

"I read my books to them all the time. They love it; it's one of my favourite things to do with them. I think I watch them and the ideas [for the stories] come from that."

