Everything Sarah Ferguson has said about being a grandmother

Sarah, Duchess of York is a doting mother and grandmother!

She shares Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie with her ex-husband Prince Andrew and is also a hands-on grandmother to Eugenie's sons August and Ernest, as well as Beatrice's daughter Sienna.

© Instagram Sienna enjoying a sweet moment with her cousin August

Eugenie, 34, welcomed August and Ernest into the world in 2021 and 2023 respectively, while Beatrice, 36, gave birth to Sienna in 2021.

And much to Sarah's delight, she's set to become a grandmother for the fourth time next spring when Beatrice welcomes her second child with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The happy couple announced their pregnancy news via a Buckingham Palace statement on Tuesday.

© PA Beatrice and Edoardo are expecting their second child

As the York family continue to revel in their delightful baby news, join HELLO! as we take a deep dive into everything Sarah has said about being a grandmother.

Sarah on Sienna

The mother-of-two has occasionally shared glimpses inside her granddaughters' favourite hobbies. Speaking on her podcast, Tea Talks With The Duchess and Sarah, the author explained how Sienna has expressed an interest in football. "They're all kicking balls," she said.

During a chat with The Sun's Fabulous magazine, Sarah explained how she transforms her home Royal Lodge every time her grandchildren come to visit. "I have my grandchildren, August, two and Sienna, 18 months, and when they come to the house, we have to clear all of the furniture out the way and the dogs scarper!" she said.

© Instagram / @princesseugenie Beatrice, Edoardo, Jack and Eugenie playing on the beach with August and Sienna at Christmas 2022

Last month, family celebrations were in full swing as Sienna marked her third birthday. In honour of the special occasion, Sarah and her family threw a unicorn-themed party complete with plenty of balloons and a spectacular cake.

"We had such a good time, with balloons and a fabulous unicorn cake from Tesco," she told HELLO!. "I also gave her a pink mackintosh with glitter in it and I think mum was thrilled with that!"

Sarah on August

Sarah was overjoyed when she became a grandmother for the very first time in 2021. Shortly after his arrival, she opened up about bonding with Eugenie's tiny tot, telling HELLO!: "Well, baby August is phenomenal. He's a very strong little chap. August thinks I'm hysterical.

"And it's so funny when I look at him because I make him laugh, and he goes all shy and flirts with me. Just shows you: boys. Boys!

© Getty Images August attended the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Meanwhile, during a chat with Metro, Sarah gushed: "I read them bedtime stories. August is such a little chap, and I'm playing trucks with him – but if he prefers to play with Barbie dolls in the future, that's fine."

Speaking at HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards, Sarah revealed: "It's so funny because when August smiles at me now, because he's seven and a half months old, you actually know he genuinely likes you. It's not a put-on smile, he genuinely finds me very funny which is quite lucky."

© Instagram Eugenie shares August with her husband Jack Brooksbank

On her podcast, the mother-of-two shared a hilarious glimpse inside August's relationship with his cousin, Sienna. Musing on the time they both came to visit, Sarah said: "The first thing is to make sure that there's a paddling pool with a palm tree coming out of it which spouts water.

"Then you go into Daniel of Windsor again and you buy a bubble-making machine lawn mower. Of course, August thinks it's his lawn mower so Sienna comes down and says 'No, no it's my lawnmower. And between the two of them, we have fisticuffs and I immediately am in Daniel of Windsor again buying another lawn mower."

Sarah on Ernest

The Duchess of York appeared overcome with emotion following the arrival of little Ernest. Speaking on her podcast, Sarah spoke about the tot and revealed which touching detail pulled at her heartstrings.

© Instagram / @princesseugenie Princess Beatrice bonding with her nephew Ernest

"When Jack and Eugenie told me, it was so moving that they had put my dad in there," she said. "It was so kind, I thought. It made me cry."

Sarah on Wolfie

© Getty Images Beatrice and Edoardo walk with Wolfie to church on Christmas Day 2022

The author also relishes her role as a step-grandmother to Edoardo's son, Wolfie, whom he shares with his ex, Dara Huang. Reflecting on their bond, Sarah previously told us: "And I love little Wolfie, my step-grandson. He's five and I really enjoy it because he says: 'I want to go and see Duchy!'"