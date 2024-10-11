Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna loves playing with this classic toy - and it's so relatable
Subscribe
Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna loves playing with this classic toy - and it's so relatable
Beatrice with daughter Sienna, August kissing Ernest© Instagram

Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna and Eugenie's sons August and Ernest love playing with these classic toys

Sarah, Duchess of York spoke about what it's like being a grandmother

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
3 minutes ago
Share this:

Sarah, Duchess of York has opened up about being a hands-on grandmother, revealing the toys that her three grandchildren love to play with.

The Duchess' eldest daughter Princess Beatrice, who is expecting her second child next spring, has three-year-old Sienna, while Princess Eugenie is mum to sons, August, three, and one-year-old Ernest.

Describing what it's like to be a grandmother as she appeared on ITV's This Morning on Thursday, Sarah, 64, said:  "It is one of the most precious, joyful, exciting moments because you're so proud of your own children, and they've done such a good job."

Watch more below...

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson opens up about being a hands-on grandmother to Sienna, August and Ernest

She continued: "But then these are little naughties again, but you can play again. And since I am clearly only a 3-year-old, I am actually loving making Barbie houses again. I forgot…"

And speaking about the difference in being grandmother to boys August and Ernest, the Duchess added: "Now I have to play trains. Boys are different, and I've got to know how to play with the train and not to do it wrong, and you know I've got to get it right, so it's really the most extraordinary thing to be a grandmother."

Sienna as a flower girl© Instagram / @sarahferguson15
Sarah with Beatrice and Sienna

Sarah has previously spoken about having a "fairy picnic" with Sienna for Beatrice's birthday last year and how August is teaching her how to "play trains and diggers".

The children are regular visitors at Royal Lodge in Windsor – Sarah's home she shares with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew.

A photo of Princess Eugenie holding her sons © Instagram
Eugenie with sons August and Ernest

Hours after Buckingham Palace shared Beatrice's pregnancy news, the Duchess took to her own personal Instagram to post some sweet family snaps and to express her joy at being a grandmother for the fourth time.

"Darling Beatrice, words can't quite express the joy and excitement I feel as you and Edo prepare to welcome another precious addition to your beautiful family," Sarah wrote in a heartfelt message. "Becoming a granny again fills my heart with so much happiness and gratitude.

Cat Deeley, Sarah Ferguson Duchess of York, Duchess of York, Ben Shephard© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
Sarah chatted with Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard on This Morning

"Watching you grow as a mother has been one of the greatest privileges of my life, and now to see your family blossom further is an absolute blessing. Our family is growing, and so too is the love that surrounds us. I cannot wait to meet this little one and to share in all the wonderful memories we will make together. All my love."

The Duchess has just released her latest children's book, Flora and Fern: Wonder in the Woods

LISTEN: Why King Charles was the one to announce Beatrice's baby news

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More