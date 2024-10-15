Charles Spencer reveals Princess Diana's childhood friend recently visited her gravesite in new update

Earl Charles Spencer has revealed that one of Princess Diana's closest childhood friends recently paid a visit to his late sister's gravesite at Althorp House.

The historian and author made the revelation during an appearance on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday morning.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Earl Spencer spoke to hosts Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley

Chatting to hosts Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley, Charles, who is custodian of his family's ancestral home, spoke candidly about Diana's memory and her legacy.

When Richard said: "And of course, she's buried at home," Charles, 60, went on to say: "Yes she is, and I go pretty much every day."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Charles spoke about his late sister's gravesite at Althorp House

He went on to say: "Last week one of her closest childhood friends came and was on the island. And that was so nice."

Elsewhere, he opened up about the passage of time and its impact on grief. "I'm sure pretty much everyone watching this programme has had trauma in their family at some point. And like everyone else, you sort of get used to it without it ever going away."

© Instagram There used to be a bridge to the island, but it was removed for security reasons

Diana is buried on Althorp's majestic Oval Lake. Her tranquil resting place is only accessible via boat and is off-limits to the public.

While there used to be a bridge in place so that visitors could access the island, it was later removed for security reasons. In his memoir Spare, Prince Harry explained: "The bridge had been removed, to give my mother privacy, to keep intruders away."

The 9th Earl grew up at Althorp with his three older sisters including Princess Diana. He later inherited his family's ancestral home in 1992 upon the death of his father, John.

Back in September Althorp House paid host to singers from Rock Choir who recorded a special rendition of 'Make Your Own Kind of Music' which aims to raise funds for the Diana Award.

At the time, Charles told his Instagram followers: "Meeting 350 ladies from Rock Choir who are kindly recording a single for the Diana Award at Althorp House Today."

Of their music video, a statement read: "The video will feature unprecedented access to the residence's house and grounds, which are also Diana's final resting place."

The fundraising music video will be released to the public on 30 October through Rock Choir's social media channels.

© Getty Images William delivered a speech at the Diana Legacy Awards in March

Reflecting on the charity initiative, the podcast host spoke to ITV about his nephews Prince William and Prince Harry and their continued support of the charity which was set up in memory of their late mother.

"They both recognise this is something of their mother's and they both support that, and that's all that really matters in this situation," he said of the royal brothers.

He continued: "It's really extraordinary for me, as her brother, to think of the impact Diana continues to have, and it's a source of great family pride for us that, yes, she has been gone for over a quarter of a century now."