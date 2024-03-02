Princess Charlotte is Princess Diana's double in touching childhood photo with Charles Spencer

Charles Spencer took to Instagram to share a sweet unearthed photo of his childhood featuring his late sister Princess Diana and the likeness to Princess Charlotte is uncanny.

The Earl, 59, shared a black and white photo from 1967 on Saturday where the late Princess of Wales was seen at the age of six in a capped-sleeve white linen top and shorts with a pair of flip flops on with her brother.

© Getty Earl Charles Spencer is the younger brother of Princess Diana

Charles was seen at the age of just three in an adorable plaid top and shorts with socks and sandals sitting on a swing in the garden at what we can assume is their childhood home - the Althorp estate in West Northamptonshire.

Charles and Diana's mother, Frances Kydd, was also seen in the photo at the age of 31 in a white top and pencil skirt. The siblings grinned at the camera with Princess Diana looking just like her granddaughter Princess Charlotte.

© Getty Charlotte resembles her late grandmother

"My mother, Diana and I, in c. 1967. I would have been three, and Diana 5 or 6. I love how happy each of us looks, the doting brother wrote. "At this stage of my life, my mother nicknamed me 'Buzz' because she saw me as having the endless energy of a rather happy - and busy - bee."

© Getty Diana in 1969

Earl Spencer has been known to post heartwarming childhood photos from his and Diana's younger years. One which garnered over 32,000 likes saw a young Diana with her arm around her little brother wearing a sweet pink and white gingham dress and Mary-Janes.

© Getty Royal followers often point out the likeness with Charlotte

Diana and her brother were rarely photographed in public after she became royal. They were however spotted in a rare public embrace at the Birthright charity ball in 1985 where Diana stunned in a red thigh-split midi dress with a deep V-shaped cutout on the back and ruching across the stomach.

© Getty Diana and Charles were photographed in 1968

The world will always remember Earl Spencer for his speech at Princess Diana's 1997 funeral, but Diana was one of four. The late Princess also had two older sisters Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes.

© Getty Diana and her brother wore red to the Birthright Ball

Prince William and Prince Harry publicly greeted their aunts at the unveiling of a statue of their mother at The Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace in 2021 on what would have been her 60th birthday.

© Getty William and Harry publicly reunited with their aunts

While Diana's older sisters have lived out of the public eye since their sister's death, Charles has been a vocal advocate for Diana's legacy. The late Princess was buried at the Althorp estate where her brother built a garden temple memorial and a museum to celebrate her life and the impact she had had on others.

© Getty Charles has continued Diana's legacy

The museum was opened to the public in 1998 and all profits go towards Diana's Memorial Fund, a charity Charles Spencer set up to continue to fund her humanitarian work in the UK and overseas. The charity closed in 2012. In July 2020, it was reported that the money was donated to William and Harry's independent charities.