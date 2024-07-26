Everything we know about Charles Spencer's youngest daughter Lady Charlotte

Charles Spencer is the doting dad to seven children from his three marriages. His youngest, Lady Charlotte, is just 11 years old, and his eldest, Lady Kitty, is 33, making them 21 years apart.

The ninth Earl Spencer shares Charlotte with his recently estranged wife, Countess Karen Spencer. The couple welcomed their little girl in 2012, and after 13 years of marriage, Charles announced that he and Karen were getting a divorce.

© Tim Graham Charles Spencer has seven children across his three marriages

He told the Mail On Sunday: "It is immensely sad. I just want to devote myself to all my children and grandchildren, and I wish Karen every happiness in the future."

As for their youngest, Charlotte is seldom seen by fans of the former couple, but just last week, Karen shared an adorable photo of her little girl, revealing that she is following in the footsteps of many of her royal family members.

An Equestrian in the Making

Lady Charlotte is an incredibly keen horse rider, according to the candid image shared by her mother. It shows her posing outside her sprawling family home, Althorp House, holding her horse while dressed head-to-toe in her riding gear.

Lady Charlotte is a keen horse rider

The Northamptonshire estate is the perfect place for the youngster to practise her horse riding. Back in March, Charlotte was filmed by her doting dad completing an Easter egg hunt on horseback. See the full video below.

Charles Spencer thrills fans with very rare video of daughter Charlotte Diana

Charlotte appeared to be wearing pyjama bottoms, her riding boots, and a black coat for the occasion. She could be heard looking back towards the camera and saying, "I'm glad I didn't go bareback."

Charles' Parenting Style

The Earl has had an incredibly exciting year with the release of his new book, A Very Private School, in which he bravely opened up about the abuse he suffered at the hands of his teachers at Maidwell Prep School.

In a conversation with his late sister Princess Diana's close friend, Julia Samuel, Charles revealed that his experiences have impacted how he parents his youngest.

© Instagram Lady Charlotte lives with her parents at Althorp House

He said on Julia's Therapy Works podcast: "I have an 11-year-old. I have many children, and my youngest one, I do the school run with her in the morning, and it's a hoot. She's really funny and fun.

"She's quite bored of me asking, 'Are there any strange teachers at school?' She sort of rolls her eyes and says, 'For goodness' sake, we've been through this,' but I will always be on guard."

An Ode to Diana

Lady Charlotte has something in common with her second cousin, Lilibet Diana, the youngest child of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as they both have Diana as their second or middle name.