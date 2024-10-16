Prince William issues direct call in inspiring speech

The Prince of Wales has called for "systemic change" and a focus on "prevention rather than management" to end youth homelessness. In a heartfelt speech at the Centrepoint Awards, Prince William also highlighted the need to ensure "all young people have truly affordable options to live and thrive independently".

He spoke at a star-studded ceremony held at the British Museum. Hosted by Claudia Winkleman, it featured performances by singers Beverley Knight, Rag'n'Bone Man and Joe Devlin, who has lived experience of homelessness.

The heir to the throne, who has been the charity's patron for nearly 20 years, told guests: "While homelessness is of course a complex societal issue, I passionately believe that it can, and should, be ended.

"Achieving this will require a movement that creates systemic change. A change that focuses on prevention rather than management. And one that ensures all young people have truly affordable options to live and thrive independently."

© Lia Toby The royal was supported by three of his cousins

The Prince praised the youth homelessness charity Centrepoint for "making significant headway" through its work, adding, "We must remain optimistic by the progress that we see and the stories of success we hear.

"But to achieve the level of systemic change needed to end youth homelessness in the UK, there is still so much more to do.

© WPA Pool The event took place at the British museum

"If you have been inspired by the young people you will meet this evening, then please think about what it is that you can do to bring change in your communities to ultimately end youth homelessness for good. We will only be successful in bringing about that change, if we work together."

The Prince then helped to present awards to six young people who have transformed their lives and overcome huge challenges to show leadership, academic accomplishment and dedication to their communities.

© WPA Pool The royal spoke to the finalists

The Prince's cousin, Lady Kitty Spencer, 33, a Centrepoint ambassador, was among famous faces presenting awards, along with West Ham footballer Jarrod Bowen, Ted Lasso star Kola Bokkini and his radio and TV presenter sister Yinka, Supacell star Tosin Cole and BBC Radio 1 presenter Dean McCullough.

Centrepoint CEO Seyi Obakin said the awards, which are backed by Nationwide Building Society, “serve as a powerful reminder of the incredible transformations young people can achieve when given the right support.”

© Getty Homelessness is a cause Williams cares deeply about

He added: “Our nominees and winners have overcome significant barriers and have made remarkable strides in their lives, whether through further education or apprenticeships. It is an honour to celebrate their achievements and to acknowledge the vital role our corporate partners play in tackling youth homelessness.”