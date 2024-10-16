Prince William responds to concerns over privilege in new documentary

The Prince of Wales has responded to concerns over his privilege in a new ITV documentary that aims to change perceptions around homelessness.

Appearing in a newly-released clip ahead of the documentary's release, Prince William, 42, spoke passionately about his Homewards project which he launched in June 2023.

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace Prince William launched his Homewards programme in 2023

Touching on concerns over his privilege, an interviewer asked the royal: "There will be some people who might question whether you're the right person to lead this project and its efforts to end homelessness. How would you respond to that?"

In response, the father-of-three said: "I think everyone having a right to a safe and stable home benefits us all. I come with no other agenda than desperately trying to help people who are in need. And I see that as part of my role.

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace The Prince of Wales behind the scenes filming a documentary for the Homewards Campaign

"Why else would I be here if I'm not using this role properly to influence and help people where I can."

He finished by adding: "And I like a big challenge. I do like that, but I can't do it on my own."

The two-part documentary, titled Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, airs on 30 and 31 October and follows the first year of William's programme, Homewards. It also features "powerful stories of those currently facing homelessness or who have lived experience of the issue, alongside some life-changing solutions."

The documentary's Bafta award-winning director, Leo Burley, said: "We've heard some incredibly moving stories from people across the country facing homelessness.

"From street homelessness in Newport, to families living in temporary accommodation in Sheffield, and youth homelessness in Aberdeen, the documentary paints a picture of homelessness across the UK today, working with many people who never expected to experience life without a place to call home.

© Getty Images William toured the UK to launch his Homewards initiative in 2023

"Everyone we've filmed with has welcomed the spotlight that Prince William and Homewards are placing on the UK's homelessness crisis."

William's five-year project was founded by The Prince and The Royal Foundation. It aims to demonstrate that it is possible to end homelessness, "making it rare, brief and unrepeated."

© Getty Images William attending a Homewards Sheffield Local Coalition meeting

Homewards is working with six flagship locations across the UK: Aberdeen, Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole, Lambeth in London, Newport, Northern Ireland and Sheffield. It aims to create tried and tested models that can be scaled.

King Charles' eldest son is following in the footsteps of his mother Princess Diana who was passionate about tackling homelessness. In 2005, he took over from his late mother as the patron of Centrepoint - a charity providing accommodation and support to homeless people aged 16 to 25.

Prince William: We Can End Homelessness airs 30th and 31st October at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX, STV and STV Player.