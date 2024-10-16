Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William supported by cousins Ladies Kitty, Eliza and Amelia Spencer at Centrepoint Awards – best photos
Split image of Lady Eliza Spencer walking with Lady Kitty Spencer and of Prince William© Getty Images

The Prince of Wales is a patron of the homelessness charity

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
2 minutes ago
The Prince of Wales was joined by his cousins, Lady Kitty Spencer, Lady Eliza Spencer and Lady Amelia Spencer, at the Centrepoint Awards on Wednesday evening.

William looked very suave in a black tuxedo for the awards ceremony, which was hosted at the British Museum. Eliza and Amelia both wore floaty blue dresses for the event, while Lady Kitty was seen arriving in a gorgeous patterned floral dress.

Also present at the event were soul singer Beverley Knight, Rag'n'Bone Man alongside BBC presenter Dean McCollough. Scroll down for all the best photos from the night below…

1/5

Prince William wearing a black tuxedo© Samir Hussein

Prince William

William styled out a velvet tuxedo for Wednesday night's event. The Prince of Wales is a patron of the charity.

2/5

Lady Kitty Spencer walking with Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer© Lia Toby

Ladies Kitty, Eliza and Amelia Spencer

William's cousins looked so glam as they arrived for the moving event. Alongside William, Lady Kitty is also a patron of the homelessness charity.

3/5

Beverley Knight walking in a red dress© Lia Toby

Beverley Knight

Soul singer Beverley Knight gave a stirring performance at the annual awards event, and as she arrived, the star looked splendid in her red dress.

4/5

Dean McCollough in a patterned outfit© Lia Toby

Dean McCollough

Radio presenter Dean opted for quite the eye-catching outfit at the awards.

5/5

Kola and Yinka Bokinni in black outfits© Lia Toby

Kola and Yinka Bokinni

Ted Lasso star Kola and radio presenter Yinka gave awards at the event, and while Kola rocked a smart suit, Yinka looked beautiful in her sleek black dress.

