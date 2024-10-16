Prince William supported by cousins Ladies Kitty, Eliza and Amelia Spencer at Centrepoint Awards – best photos

William looked very suave in a black tuxedo for the awards ceremony, which was hosted at the British Museum. Eliza and Amelia both wore floaty blue dresses for the event, while Lady Kitty was seen arriving in a gorgeous patterned floral dress.
Also present at the event were soul singer Beverley Knight, Rag'n'Bone Man alongside BBC presenter Dean McCollough. Scroll down for all the best photos from the night below…
1/5
Prince William
William styled out a velvet tuxedo for Wednesday night's event. The Prince of Wales is a patron of the charity.
2/5
Ladies Kitty, Eliza and Amelia Spencer
William's cousins looked so glam as they arrived for the moving event. Alongside William, Lady Kitty is also a patron of the homelessness charity.
3/5
Beverley Knight
Soul singer Beverley Knight gave a stirring performance at the annual awards event, and as she arrived, the star looked splendid in her red dress.
4/5
Dean McCollough
Radio presenter Dean opted for quite the eye-catching outfit at the awards.
5/5
Kola and Yinka Bokinni
Ted Lasso star Kola and radio presenter Yinka gave awards at the event, and while Kola rocked a smart suit, Yinka looked beautiful in her sleek black dress.
Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage