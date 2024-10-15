Prince William gets fans talking with new footwear inspired by Princess Kate

Prince William surprised fans on Tuesday when he rocked a pair of brilliant white trainers to attend a community event in south London hosted by the NFL Foundation UK.

While the royal father of three is renowned for his perfectly polished wardrobe teeming with razor-sharp suits and high-shine dress shoes, William, 42, embraced his sporty side and swapped his smart shoes for a pair of chunky trainers – a look favoured by his wife, the Princess of Wales.

© Getty Images The royal donned a pair of gleaming white trainers

The royal mother is a huge fan of wearing trainers and regularly reaches for her trusty Vejas whilst out and about. Aside from her Vejas, Princess Kate's footwear collection also includes trainers from Superga, New Balance, Nike, Adidas and M&S.

© Getty Images Princess Kate's wardrobe is teeming with trusty trainers

Royal fans were stunned by William's sporty look. "Think he'll be a 'cool' king. Will he rock up to his coronation wearing them?" wrote one, while a second noted: "Good to see him a little more dressed down and relaxed to meet with the lads," and a third chimed in: "He wore them last year for Earthshot."

© Getty Images The Prince of Wales attended a NFL Foundation football event

During the outing, William got stuck in with a practise and showed off his football skills. He took part in several throwing drills before later taking to the pitch as a quarterback.

Former Welsh rugby player, Louis Rees-Zammit said: "He can throw the ball. He can throw the ball better than me. He can get a good spiral on the ball as well, not like me!"

© Getty Images During his visit, William spoke to footballer Louis Rees-Zammit

Meanwhile, Phoebe Schecter, GB women's flag football team captain, said: "His arm strength is incredible. I could not believe how far he could throw the ball. He did a great job. Very coachable."

The NFL Foundation UK is a charity that works with young people aged 12 to 20 by giving them access to the fast-paced sport.

© Getty Images William impressed fans with his sporting skills

It strives to address inequality by providing grants, training, and equipment to local community organisations, creating partnerships and supporting programmes designed to develop skills and bolster confidence in young people.

Prince William is a huge sporting fan and serves as patron of the Welsh Rugby Union – a role he took on back in 2007. He also became patron of the Football Association in 2024, having previously served as the FA's president.

William's NFL outing comes after he visited Birtley Community Pool in Tyne and Wear earlier this month. During his visit, he shared a rare insight into his family's holidays, revealing that Prince George has a particular penchant for scuba diving.

"George loves scuba diving. He was ten years old, we took him under, thinking he'd freak out, but he absolutely loved it. It's just introduced him to the world of water," he said.

Elsewhere, he added: "Catherine and I both adore swimming."